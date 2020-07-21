Just like humans, your pet needs care from a medical professional. (They also happen to be prone to the same issues as us, as 56% of dogs and 60% of cats are overweight or obese.) However, trips to the vet can get expensive as pet insurance isn't nearly as common as medical insurance for people. You should never skip out on check-ups or emergency visits to save money, as that will just cause harm to your four-legged friend. But there are several things you can do to save some money on your veterinary bills. We spoke to a couple of vets on the best ways to score some discounts, so you and your dog, cat, bird, or whatever cuddly creature you have at home, can both be happy and healthy.

Image zoom FatCamera/Getty Images

Keep Up with Check-ups

"Just like regularly changing your car oil can prevent a costly trip to the mechanic, routinely taking your pet to the vet can catch a medical problem before it becomes advanced and costly to treat," says Ruth MacPete, D.V.M., a veterinarian in San Diego. Regular vet visits keep your pet on schedule for vaccinations that prevent deadly diseases such as rabies and distemper. Many vets recommend yearly check-ups; discuss the best schedule for your pet with your vet.

Ask About Discounts

Many clinics offer discounted wellness plans, senior and military discounts, or lower prices on a year's supply of flea and/or heartworm medication. Savings are often tied to events such as National Pet Dental Health Month in February and Heartworm Awareness Month in April. More vets are starting to offer telehealth visits for established patients when possible; those sessions may cost less than in-person appointments. And always feel confident about speaking up if the vet recommends a treatment or medication you can't afford; there may be less expensive alternatives.

Consider Insurance and Payment Plans

Pet insurance can reduce the cost of health care, especially in the case of a chronic condition, but also ask if your vet accepts CareCredit, a credit card that lets you pay for veterinary care in monthly installments. Charges are interest-free if you make each payment by a set due date. Some vets may also offer individualized payment plans, especially for longstanding clients. "Most vets will be more than willing to work with you; they never want your pet's health to suffer because of financial issues," says Judy Korman, V.M.D., a veterinarian outside Asheville, North Carolina.

Tap into Community Services