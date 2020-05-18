Going Back to the Office? How to Help Your Pet Deal

Transitioning back to the office will be an adjustment for both you and your pet, but there are things you can do now to make the move easier for you both.

Now that states are opening back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, people are starting to go back to work—including pet owners. If you have a furry friend at home, this transition will likely be an adjustment for you and your pet as you're both used to being around each other all day long. (Especially for newly adopted animals that you've brought home since the outbreak began.) However, there are a few simple things you can start doing right now to ensure your four-legged friend seamlessly transitions from having you home 24/7 to a typical schedule. We spoke to a couple of experts to hear their tips for preparing your dog or cat for the new normal.

Image zoom Purple Collar Pet Photography/Getty Images

Leave the House Without Your Pet

Even if you just leave the house for a quick 5-minute walk, try and get outside without them, so they don't get a false sense that you're home all day, says Sue Bell, founder of Homeward Trails animal rescue in Arlington, Virginia. When you go, try and vary your pattern. "If you follow the same routine, your pet may pick up on this and notice those departure cues: the sound of your keys, putting on shoes, or grabbing a bag," says Jamie Richardson, DVM, chief of staff for Small Door Veterinary in New York City. Mix things up, so your pet doesn't associate these signals with you leaving and, subsequently, anxiety. Richards says to try not to hype them up (as hard as that sounds) when you're going or returning as it can make them even more anxious.

Create a Safe Space for Them

For dogs, both Bell and Richardson highly suggest crate-training them. "A crate provides a safe space for your dog to retreat to when they are anxious," Richardson explains. Once you've trained them, have your pup go into the crate for varying lengths of time during the day to desensitize them. "If they only go in [the crate] when you leave, they're going to get anxiety," Bell explains. Cats don't like crates, but they do want an area all to themselves. "Cats enjoy a quiet, darker space, tucked away from busy areas of the home," Richardson says.

Give Them Something to Do

Talk to Your Vet