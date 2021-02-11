Poshmark Now Sells Secondhand Pet Accessories So You Can Spoil Your Best Friend

Now you can treat your good boy or girl without breaking the bank.

Image zoom Credit: Aleksandar Jankovic/Getty Images

The new section of the e-commerce site features new and secondhand essentials for dogs, cats, reptiles, fish, and birds. You can see the current selection online now, including harnesses, aquariums, outfits, bowls, beds, wheels, shampoos, and more.

"Many members of the Poshmark community are proud pet owners, myself included, and it's important that our social marketplace addresses the needs of the entire family," Tracy Sun, co-founder and senior vice president of new markets at Poshmark, says in a news release. "We're excited to offer pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect in a way that builds community, considers personal styles and budgets, and drives sustainability."