Poshmark Now Sells Secondhand Pet Accessories So You Can Spoil Your Best Friend
Now you can treat your good boy or girl without breaking the bank.
Pet parents know that one of the most fun parts about owning a furry friend is spoiling them. (Right after you decide on the perfect name, of course.) To owners, their cats, dogs, and other animals are a part of the family and deserve to be treated that way with plenty of toys, accessories like a comfortable leash, and of course, treats. But all the necessities and fun extras can start to get pricey, and though your pet deserves the best, you don't want to drain your bank account on supplies. To help save you money, find some new cute goodies for your four-legged friend, and sell your gently used things—resale site Poshmark just debuted a pets section.
The new section of the e-commerce site features new and secondhand essentials for dogs, cats, reptiles, fish, and birds. You can see the current selection online now, including harnesses, aquariums, outfits, bowls, beds, wheels, shampoos, and more.
"Many members of the Poshmark community are proud pet owners, myself included, and it's important that our social marketplace addresses the needs of the entire family," Tracy Sun, co-founder and senior vice president of new markets at Poshmark, says in a news release. "We're excited to offer pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect in a way that builds community, considers personal styles and budgets, and drives sustainability."
For new owners or those who have owned a pet for years, you can indulge your fur baby with affordable items (and sell your own goods) on the new Poshmark pet category.
