The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the Country, According to Rover

The company looked at data from dog owners across the U.S.

By Jennifer Aldrich
July 02, 2020
There are nearly 90 million lucky dogs with homes in the United States. If you're one of the many dog owners in the country, you likely spent a great deal of time choosing the right breed to fit your lifestyle, and you might be curious as to how popular your pup's breed is. Well, now you can see how your pet stacks up against the others with the help of Rover, the largest network of dog walkers and pet sitters. The company recently released its second annual list of the 20 most popular dog breeds in the country.

To find this information, Rover notes that it analyzed data that includes information from more than one million dog owners in the U.S. The site also made lists of the most popular dog in 41 cities across the country, including Baltimore, Nashville, and Seattle. To see if your city is on the list, head to the Rover website.

It's important to point out that this isn't the only list of the most popular dog breeds in the country. The American Kennel Club (AKC) has its own list. The AKC compiles this one by looking at its registration statistics, which means all the dogs on that roundup are purebred. (And you'll notice there are a few that overlap on Rover's list.)

Stefan Cioata/Getty Images

The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the Country

There are a variety of breeds on this top 20 list, including big dogs, small pups, and every size in between. You might notice that the No. 1 dog on the AKC's list and the No. 2 on Rover's are the same: Labrador retriever. Whether they're black, yellow, or brow, Americans sure love their labs.

  1. Mixed breed
  2. Labrador retriever
  3. Chihuahua
  4. German shepherd
  5. Golden retriever
  6. Yorkshire terrier
  7. Shih tzu
  8. Dachshund
  9. Goldendoodle
  10. Boxer
  11. Poodle
  12. Australian Shepherd
  13. Beagle
  14. Siberian husky
  15. American pit bull terrier
  16. Maltese
  17. Labradoodle
  18. French bulldog
  19. Pug
  20. Pomeranian

