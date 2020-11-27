Black Friday is the time for holiday shopping, including gifts for your pets. (They're family, too, after all.) Popular retailers including Amazon, Wayfair and Chewy have amazing deals on pet essentials like the Bissell IconPet vacuum, a collapsible dog crate, and even a dog DNA test kit. Whether you’re becoming a new pet parent or just want to treat your furry friend for the holidays, we've sniffed out some deals you'll love.
Our list includes cleaning supplies and training essentials, but we’ve also rounded up a few toys to keep your pets entertained: The multi-level cat tree is great for households with multiple felines, featuring numerous scratching posts to help prevent them from ruining your furniture; dogs will love a classic Kong toy filled with natural peanut butter or their favorite treat. Read on to see the full list of pet deals you can take advantage of right now.
Adopting a dog without knowledge of their background can leave their owner with lots of questions about their breed and health history. Gift the Wisdom Panel dog DNA test kit to the dog owner in your life so they can learn more about their four-legged friend.
Buy It: Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test, $70 (originally $100), Amazon
Cats require a lot of stimulation to keep themselves occupied, which is why a cat tree is a perfect gift for them. This one has six scratching posts, multiple levels for play, and a hideaway bed for relaxation. It’s ideal for up to two cats and is simple to put together.
Buy It: Go Pet Club 62-Inch Cat Tree, $70 (originally $218), Wayfair
Whether you’re teaching your puppy where to sleep (not your bed) or crate training your dog while you're running errands, a collapsible dog crate is a must. The wire frames are sturdy to keep your pup safely inside and can be folded down at the seams, making it easy for travel. It’s available in a variety of sizes and will arrive at your door in as little as one day.
Buy It: Frisco Collapsible Intermediate Dog Crate, $32 (originally $39), Chewy
Finding the right vacuum to keep loose pet hair to a minimum can be a chore in itself. The Bissell IconPet stick vacuum is a great, lightweight option—and it’s $50 off. Its slim design is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas and works on multiple surfaces. It even converts into a handheld vacuum to clean furniture.
Buy It: Bissell IconPet Bagless Stick Vacuum, $350 (originally $400), Wayfair
Avoid muddy paws and loose hair all over your car with this quilted car seat cover. It’s designed to fully cover your back seat and the back of your front seats to ensure no matter how much pets move around, your car is protected. Plus, it’s water-resistant, so if there’s an accident, it’s easy to clean up.
Buy It: Frisco Water-Resistant Car Seat Cover, $29 (originally $36), Chewy
Taking anxious animals to the vet can be a challenge, but a carrying case like this backpack makes the job much easier. Instead of a hard exterior that most kennels have, the soft panels will make your pet feel comfortable and more relaxed. (Plus, they'll be able to see what's going on around them.) Use it for cats, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and other small pets to take them on walks and road trips without jeopardizing their safety.
Buy It: Ytonet Pet Carrier, $32 (originally $40), Amazon
There’s never really a perfect place to put a litter box where it won’t be an eyesore. But this litter box, disguised as a decorative side table, can be used just about anywhere in your home without disrupting your decor.
Buy It: Frisco Side Table Cat Litter Box Cover, $56 (originally $69), Chewy
The Kong dog toy is a favorite for dogs of all sizes. It’s made from tough rubber that’s healthier for their teeth than chewing on hard plastic or raw bones, and it’s safe for them to play with in their kennel while you’re away. It's even good for dogs that are avid chewers. Just put a treat in the center, and your canine will be entertained instantly.
Buy It: Kong Classic Large Dog Toy, $13 (originally $17), Amazon