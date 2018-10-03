How to Make a Braided T-Shirt Yarn Dog Toy
Turn a pile of old t-shirts into a DIY dog toy your pup will love. We'll show you how to make your own t-shirt yarn for this project, and how to turn it into a durable tug-of-war toy for your dog.
T-shirt yarn is a great way to recycle old shirts that aren't being worn, and it's the ideal texture for DIY dog toys. The material is stretchy enough for a good game of tug-of-war, and when the yarn is braided, it's durable enough for even the largest of dogs to sink their teeth into. And, since it's made from t-shirt material, it's easy to throw in the washing machine! We'll show you how to cut and stretch old shirts to form a continuous ball of yarn, and our easy braiding technique makes this homemade dog toy a quick and easy project.
Comments