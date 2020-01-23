This DIY Cat House Doubles as a Midcentury-Modern Accent Table

Channel your love for your pets into a cat hideaway that doubles as a midcentury-modern accent table. "We love our kitties, Henry and Blanche, and we like to give them special places around the house," says Brittany Goldwyn Merth, who designed and built this project. "I try to make their cozy caves and hiding spots part of a room—not just a piece of cat furniture." Brittany, who writes the blog By Brittany Goldwyn, built this plywood cubby side table for about $40 over a few evenings and a weekend. As a bonus, she recreated the piece, using the leftover materials to build a modern indoor planter. To cut a perfect circle for the opening, Brittany used a drill attachment called a hole saw. Another option: Use a jigsaw for a near-perfect circle. Check out our step-by-step instructions on how to make this midcentury-modern cat house.