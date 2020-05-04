The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the Country, According to the American Kennel Club

For the 29th year in a row, the labrador retriever ranks supreme.

By Jennifer Aldrich
May 04, 2020
Every year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) releases a list of the most popular dog breeds in the country. The organization compiles the roundup by analyzing the previous years' registration statistics, which means these numbers are from 2019. (To register your pup through the AKC, they must be purebred, so there are no mixed breeds on this list.) For the 29th year in a row, the labrador retriever took home the No. 1 spot. The AKC notes that the breed first popped up in the most popular breeds in the '70s and has been sought-after ever since. "This is a do-everything breed that needs to be with its humans," Erin Henlon-Hall, a longtime lab breeder in Villa Ridge, Missouri, tells the AKC. "It personifies the definition of versatility—hunting, showing, family, dock diving, tracking, obedience. It's as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie."

The rest of the top 10 remains nearly unchanged from the 2018 list, except for one pup. The Pembroke Welsh corgi ranks No. 10 on the 2019 list, which is the first time the breed has broken into the top 10 spots. Although not in the first 10, there are other breeds that are jumping up on the list, including the No. 15 Siberian husky, the No. 13, Australian shepherd, the No. 23 Bernese mountain dog, and the No. 22 Havanese.

The Most Popular Dog Breeds

Whether you want to adopt a new pet, or maybe you're curious as to how popular your four-legged friend is, check out this list of the most beloved pups from 2019. There are all different kinds of top-rated pooches to fit different everyone's preferences. Below, we've featured the top 50; to see the rest, head on over to the AKC website.

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. German shepherd dog
  3. Golden retriever
  4. French bulldog
  5. Bulldog
  6. Poodle
  7. Beagle
  8. Rottweiler
  9. German shorthaired pointer
  10. Pembroke Welsh corgi
  11. Dachshunds
  12. Yorkshire terrier
  13. Australian shepherd
  14. Boxer
  15. Siberian husky
  16. Cavalier King Charles spaniel
  17. Great Dane
  18. Miniature schnauzer
  19. Doberman pinscher
  20. Shih tzu
  21. Boston terrier
  22. Havanese
  23. Bernese Mountain dog
  24. Pomeranian
  25. Shetland sheepdog
  26. Brittany
  27. English springer spaniel
  28. Cocker spaniel
  29. Miniature American shepherd
  30. Cane corso
  31. Pug
  32. Mastiff
  33. Border collie
  34. Vizsla
  35. Chihuahua
  36. Maltese
  37. Basset hound
  38. Collie
  39. Weimaraner
  40. Newfoundland
  41. Belgian Malinois
  42. Rhodesian ridgeback
  43. Bichons frise
  44. West Highland white terrier
  45. Shiba Inu
  46. Chesapeake Bay retriever
  47. Akita
  48. St. Bernard
  49. Portuguese water dog
  50. English cocker spaniel

