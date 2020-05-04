Every year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) releases a list of the most popular dog breeds in the country. The organization compiles the roundup by analyzing the previous years' registration statistics, which means these numbers are from 2019. (To register your pup through the AKC, they must be purebred, so there are no mixed breeds on this list.) For the 29th year in a row, the labrador retriever took home the No. 1 spot. The AKC notes that the breed first popped up in the most popular breeds in the '70s and has been sought-after ever since. "This is a do-everything breed that needs to be with its humans," Erin Henlon-Hall, a longtime lab breeder in Villa Ridge, Missouri, tells the AKC. "It personifies the definition of versatility—hunting, showing, family, dock diving, tracking, obedience. It's as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie."

The rest of the top 10 remains nearly unchanged from the 2018 list, except for one pup. The Pembroke Welsh corgi ranks No. 10 on the 2019 list, which is the first time the breed has broken into the top 10 spots. Although not in the first 10, there are other breeds that are jumping up on the list, including the No. 15 Siberian husky, the No. 13, Australian shepherd, the No. 23 Bernese mountain dog, and the No. 22 Havanese.

Image zoom Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

The Most Popular Dog Breeds

Whether you want to adopt a new pet, or maybe you're curious as to how popular your four-legged friend is, check out this list of the most beloved pups from 2019. There are all different kinds of top-rated pooches to fit different everyone's preferences. Below, we've featured the top 50; to see the rest, head on over to the AKC website.