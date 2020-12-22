50 Lizard Names for Your New Pint-Size Pet

These options are perfect for your reptilian.

By Jennifer Aldrich
December 22, 2020
In the past year, due to the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in pet adoptions. And yes, there have been lots of dogs and cats welcomed into new homes in 2020, but those aren't the only desired pets. More and more people are interested in less than furry friends. A recent Pinterest report of 2021 trends shows that searches related to lizards, tortoises, frogs, and snails have sharply risen in recent months. These scaly creatures are less cuddly than their fuzzy counterparts, but they still deserve all the love. (As someone who grew up with a bearded dragon, I can attest that lizards really do make wonderful pets.) Whether you're thinking of adding a reptile to your family, or maybe you already have adopted one, here's a list of names that are perfect for your pet lizard.

50 of the Best Lizard Names

These options are unique, fun, and fitting for your lizard. (You might recognize some of these choices from pop culture.) Just go through this list, mark down your favorites, and see which one fits your reptile.

  1. Buzz
  2. Charizard
  3. Charmander
  4. Claws
  5. Delta
  6. Dino
  7. Draco
  8. Drago
  9. Echo
  10. Fiona
  11. Flash
  12. Freckles
  13. Fuego
  14. Geico
  15. Gex
  16. Gideon
  17. Godzilla
  18. Herbert
  19. Iggy
  20. Izzie
  21. Jade
  22. Jagger
  23. Khaleesi
  24. Kiwi
  25. Kora
  26. Lazer
  27. Liz
  28. Lizzie
  29. Loki
  30. Martin
  31. Merlin
  32. Mojo
  33. Nessie
  34. Norbert
  35. Nova
  36. Ozzy
  37. Rainbow
  38. Rango
  39. Raptor
  40. Razor
  41. Rex
  42. Rocky
  43. Ruby
  44. Scarlet
  45. Smaug
  46. Speedy
  47. Spike
  48. Spyro
  49. Ziggy
  50. Zilla

