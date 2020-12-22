50 Lizard Names for Your New Pint-Size Pet

In the past year, due to the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in pet adoptions. And yes, there have been lots of dogs and cats welcomed into new homes in 2020, but those aren't the only desired pets. More and more people are interested in less than furry friends. A recent Pinterest report of 2021 trends shows that searches related to lizards, tortoises, frogs, and snails have sharply risen in recent months. These scaly creatures are less cuddly than their fuzzy counterparts, but they still deserve all the love. (As someone who grew up with a bearded dragon, I can attest that lizards really do make wonderful pets.) Whether you're thinking of adding a reptile to your family, or maybe you already have adopted one, here's a list of names that are perfect for your pet lizard.