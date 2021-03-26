How to Potty Train Your Dog Without Ruining Your Carpet

Part of the puppy owning process (or sometimes having an older dog) is potty training them. Dogs are smart animals, but they do need some guidance. "The key to successful housetraining is repetition and reward," says Jamie Richardson, DVM, medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary in New York City. Another important part of the process? Patience, and plenty of it. "[Dogs] are not born understanding that they should use the bathroom outdoors," explains says Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, animal health and behavior consultant at Camp Bow Wow, a doggy daycare and overnight boarding franchise. But don't worry, your pup will eventually get the hang of house training (and you'll be thrilled when the accidents end) after you follow these expert tips.

1. Keep Your Pup on a Short Leash (Literally)

"A free-roaming puppy is likely to find a spot to potty in the house when you're not looking, and this can make potty-training difficult," Askeland says. Setting up a barrier to keep your dog in one area or even putting them on a leash indoors will help you keep an eye on them and prevent an accident. Askeland says that as a "general rule of thumb, a puppy can hold it for approximately one hour per month of life up to 8 hours, but this varies based on size and breed." She adds that younger pups will probably need to go to the bathroom several times each night, so be prepared to wake up to let them out. (You'll likely have to sacrifice some sleep during this time, but it's all worth it.)

2. Choose a Spot

"Whether it's outside in the yard, a specific street corner, or a pee pad ($30, Chewy) in a corner of your apartment, you should always take your dog to the same spot when it's time for them to go potty," Richardson explains. "Using the same spot will build up an odor that your pet will detect and want to re-mark with their waste." If your dog has an accident indoors, use an enzymatic product, such as Nature's Miracle No More Marking Pet Stain & Odor Remover ($3, originally $13, Chewy) to clean the spot and discourage them from going to the bathroom there again.

3. Learn Your Pet's Signals

When you're potty training a child, they'll sometimes tell you, "I need to go potty." Well, the dog's version of this can be "whining, sniffing, getting distracted from a game or toy, circling, or other signals," Askeland says. Whenever you notice this behavior, take your dog outside immediately.

4. Give Them a Reward

Now comes the fun part for both of you. "Remain quiet and still while your dog is eliminating; no distractions," Richardson says. "Immediately after your pup successfully pees or poops in the right spot, provide lots of praise and a special treat. They'll come to associate the desired behavior with the treat, and that's the best way to encourage them to go in the right place."

5. Never, Ever Punish