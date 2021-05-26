4 Things You Should Consider Before Adopting a Dog
An insider reveals important steps you need to take to ensure you and your pup are happy.
Some people have their dream dog breed in mind, others might know a few types they like, and there are plenty of future owners who have no idea which kind of pup they want. Whichever one you are, it's important to complete a simple checklist to ensure you pick out the best breed for your family, says Gail Miller Bisher, a handler, trainer, and judge, and resident expert for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Doing your also homework before you get your pup will also ensure your new four-legged friend lives in a home where they'll be happy. Whether you're adopting from a local shelter or (especially) if you've decided to buy your dog from a breeder, here are several actions to take before you bring your new pet home.
1. Consider Your Lifestyle
Love to go on runs? A big fan of long walks? "If you just like to hang out on the sofa, there are certain breeds you shouldn't have," Bisher says. "Different breeds have different exercise needs. Make sure you can give them exercise. It's really important for their mental and physical health," she adds. For example, there's going to be a big difference in the level of exercise between a toy breed (also known as a lap dog), like a pug, and a herding breed that really does like to be active and heard, like a border collie.
2. Research the Breed
You can either look at specific breeds you like or check out the seven different groups that all dogs registered with the American Kennel Club (AKC) fit into. "What the dog was originally bred to do will tell you a lot about how they'll act," Bisher explains. "Breeders breed to keep their temperaments the same," she adds. If a herding dog is herding your kids, that might lead to a nip, Bisher says. Some guard dogs are called "alert" and will bark more. Pups in the sporting and herding groups are more trainable, and hound breeds are more independent and harder to train, she adds.
If you're undecided on which breed you want to bring home, tune in to this year's Westminster Dog Show from June 11 through June 13. You can watch all 197 AKC-approved breeds in action as they compete for best in show.
3. Keep Grooming in Mind
Now, once you have a breed (or a few) in mind, you need to think about their upkeep. Grooming your four-legged friend can be expensive, Bisher explains. Some breeds need frequent groomings, and others won't require as much primping. (And no, do not neglect grooming your pup, whether you go to a professional or do it yourself; it keeps the dog healthy.) "If you don't want to spend a lot of time and money, find a dog that's easier to groom," Bisher recommends.
4. Don't Make an Impulse Purchase
"Make considerations before bringing that cute puppy home," Bisher says. Doing your due diligence before you get your pup will ensure you and your dog are happy.
