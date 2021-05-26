4 Things You Should Consider Before Adopting a Dog

child holding Labrador Retriever at home Credit: LightFieldStudios/Getty Images

1. Consider Your Lifestyle

Love to go on runs? A big fan of long walks? "If you just like to hang out on the sofa, there are certain breeds you shouldn't have," Bisher says. "Different breeds have different exercise needs. Make sure you can give them exercise. It's really important for their mental and physical health," she adds. For example, there's going to be a big difference in the level of exercise between a toy breed (also known as a lap dog), like a pug, and a herding breed that really does like to be active and heard, like a border collie.

2. Research the Breed

You can either look at specific breeds you like or check out the seven different groups that all dogs registered with the American Kennel Club (AKC) fit into. "What the dog was originally bred to do will tell you a lot about how they'll act," Bisher explains. "Breeders breed to keep their temperaments the same," she adds. If a herding dog is herding your kids, that might lead to a nip, Bisher says. Some guard dogs are called "alert" and will bark more. Pups in the sporting and herding groups are more trainable, and hound breeds are more independent and harder to train, she adds.

If you're undecided on which breed you want to bring home, tune in to this year's Westminster Dog Show from June 11 through June 13. You can watch all 197 AKC-approved breeds in action as they compete for best in show.

3. Keep Grooming in Mind

Now, once you have a breed (or a few) in mind, you need to think about their upkeep. Grooming your four-legged friend can be expensive, Bisher explains. Some breeds need frequent groomings, and others won't require as much primping. (And no, do not neglect grooming your pup, whether you go to a professional or do it yourself; it keeps the dog healthy.) "If you don't want to spend a lot of time and money, find a dog that's easier to groom," Bisher recommends.

4. Don't Make an Impulse Purchase