Over 42,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Fabulous' Pet Brush That's Only $14 Today
Owning a pet is an incredibly rewarding experience. Seeing them finally nail a trick and come when called is enough to make any pet owner swoon, and the unconditional love they give you is incomparable. There's just one small downside: dealing with pet hair. Pet hair can cause allergies, it sticks to every surface, and creates a constant battle with your vacuum and sanity.
One of the reasons pets shed so much is because they need frequent, quality grooming, which can quickly get expensive if done professionally. While we're not recommending you start cutting your dog's hair on your own, you can certainly try the Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, which is on sale today for more than 50% off.
Buy It: Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $14 (originally $30), Amazon
The fur-eliminating slicker brush has more than 42,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from pet lovers who love its bristles made of "fine-bent wire" that help comb deeply but gently into your pet's coat without scratching their skin. Pet owners say it also provides a soothing massage that pets actually enjoy, helping them sit through a good brushing without bolting out the door.
"This is the most fabulous product I have ever purchased in all my years of shopping with Amazon," one reviewer writes. "This brush does exactly what it says it's going to do without problems… the quality and the design are wonderful."
Another reviewer writes that the brush "is amazing!" and that it "takes care of a good amount of my dog's fur in one brush." The shopper says "it took no time at all to brush my dog," and that "she looks amazing and there was little to no mess with flyaways. I could not be happier and honestly, this makes brushing my dog less of a chore."
