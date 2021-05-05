Heartworm Disease Is Deadly to Dogs—Here's How to Prevent It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Unlike humans, your dog can't tell you when they're not feeling well, so it's up to you to pay close attention to your pup's demeanor. One deadly disease to be aware of is heartworm, especially if you live in the southeastern part of the country. According to the American Heartworm Society, dogs living in the Southeast, especially along the coast, are much more likely to contract heartworms than those living in other areas of the United States. Heartworm disease sounds (and can be) scary, but the good news is that you can easily prevent your pup from getting ill and ensure they live a long, healthy life.

How Do Dogs Get Heartworm?

"Heartworm disease in dogs is caused by the parasite dirofilaria immitis and is transmitted from infected animals, such as dogs, foxes, coyotes or wolves, to other animals by mosquitoes," says Katy Nelson, DVM, a senior veterinarian at Chewy. "Adult female heartworms living in a host produce baby worms called microfilaria, which circulate through the animal's bloodstream," Nelson explains. First, a mosquito will bite the host, and the insect will ingest those microfilaria. The baby worms will then become infectious in the next 10 to 14 days, and once the mosquito bites an animal, the larvae move inside the new host, which could be your pup. "It takes close to six months for the heartworms to mature, but once mature, they can live for 5 to 7 years within the host animal, and cause major damage during that time," Nelson warns.

Heartworm Symptoms in Dogs

Early heartworm disease has many symptoms, including "a mild cough, exercise intolerance, increased fatigue after normal exercise, decreased appetite, and weight loss," Nelson explains. However, as time goes on, your dog could go into heart failure. This is "due to the decreased ability of the heart to function properly with potentially hundreds of foot-long worms blocking the normal valves and decreasing the ability to pump blood to the rest of the body," Nelson says. "Pets with heart failure can have extreme lethargy and depression, vomiting, coughing, pale gums, difficulty breathing, and the appearance of a swollen abdomen due to excess fluid buildup in the belly."

Sadly, in the long term, heartworm disease can kill your pet. "Dogs that develop large numbers of heartworms can have sudden blockages of blood flow within the heart itself, leading to life-threatening complications called 'caval syndrome,' which leads to complete cardiovascular collapse," Nelson explains. If your dog is this sick, they'll usually also have difficulty breathing, pale gums, and dark brown urine. "Unless the physical blockage of the throng of worms is removed from the vasculature, the dog will surely die," Nelson says.

Heartworm Medicine for Dogs

If your pet unfortunately contracts heartworm disease, there are ways to treat it, depending on how sick your dog is, Nelson says. Your pup will need to go to the vet to receive treatments to kill the worms that live in their heart, lungs, and arteries, according to the American Heartworm Society. During this time, your pet will need not be allowed to exercise.

Heartworm Treatment for Dogs

"The very best method of 'treatment' for heartworm disease is to prevent its development in the first place," Nelson explains. There are many different products to prevent the disease, including Advantage Multi Topical Solution for Dogs ($113, Chewy) and Heartgard Plus Soft Chew for Dogs ($60, Chewy). You'll need to talk to your veterinarian to decide which medication is best for your pup, as they require a prescription.

Every puppy who's older than six to eight weeks should receive heartworm preventive medications, Nelson says. Once they turn six months old, they need to be tested every 12 months for heartworm disease. If you miss more than a month of your pup's treatment, you need to talk to your vet about what to do next.