Hand Sanitizer Is Toxic to Pets—Here's What You Can Do to Keep Them Safe

Image zoom Artur Debat/Getty Images

Should Pet Owners Be Using Hand Sanitizer?

The good news is yes, you and your pet should be completely safe as long as the owner is using hand sanitizer correctly. "The majority of hand sanitizers contain ethanol or ethyl alcohol, which usually doesn't appeal to pets due to the pungent smell and is not typically palatable to pets," says Jennifer Freeman, DVM, resident veterinarian at PetSmart. "Pet parents typically don't need to worry about their pets becoming ill if they lick or are held by someone who applied sanitizer to their hands, especially if the product was allowed to dry first." (And if you're applying your sanitizer correctly, you should be rubbing it in thoroughly until it dries.)

Is Hand Sanitizer Safe for Pets?

No, you shouldn't be applying hand sanitizer to your dogs' or cats' paws. It can be dangerous for pets if it's absorbed through the skin or ingested in large amounts due to the alcohol content. "It's important to refrain from applying sanitizer to your pet's paws as it is not necessary, and you run the risk of your pet licking it off their paws," Freeman explains. If your pet somehow gets into a bottle of sanitizer, you need to get them to your vet immediately. "Ingesting any products containing alcohol can cause intoxication and signs of behavior changes, decreased coordination, depression, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and even death," Freeman warns.