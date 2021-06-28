Pet Parents Are Calling This Water Bottle A 'Must-Have' For Dogs

One of the best parts of owning a dog is getting to bring them along on all of your outdoor adventures. When you take your dog on a long walk, hike or even an extended road trip, it's important to keep them hydrated. There are tons of collapsible and portable water bowl options out there, but sometimes dogs are uninterested in drinking once you pour it into the bowl. Then, you're left either trying to pour that water back into your bottle or just dumping it. Tons of dog parents agree that they hate wasting water on walks. That's why the MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle is so popular with Amazon shoppers.

This water bottle is available in pink and blue colorways, and it comes in two sizes. The 12 oz bottle works for small and medium breeds, while shoppers recommend buying the larger 19 oz bottle for large breeds because of its expanded capacity.

dog drinking from MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With this water-dispensing bottle, you don't need to pack a bowl. One end of the bottle stores the water, and the other end is a trough-style bowl that your pup can easily drink from. To dispense water, hold the bottle sideways and press the center button (the one with a paw print on it). Hold the button down to dispense enough water to fill the bowl. Releasing the button stops the flow of water so your dog can drink from the bowl. If there's any leftover water (or if your dog isn't interested in drinking), you can just hold the button down again to allow the unused water to flow back into the bottle.

Reviewers love the smart design and portability of this bottle. "This water bottle is truly a godsend! It's slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag, is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up," says one five-star reviewer, who also calls the bottle the "perfect travel bottle for pets!" Another reviewer says, "I love the way the water goes BACK into the bottle if the puppies don't finish the water. For a road trip, this is excellent. It also fits in a cup holder, which is also great for travel."

When your dog isn't drinking from the bottle, you can use the lock switch to lock it shut and prevent any water from being released. Another great feature is that this bottle is leak-proof. "We fill this up 50/50 with ice and water. When we go for a walk on weekends and it may be hot for him, this gives me peace of mind because I can somewhat cool him down. We pack this with him in his car seat and it doesn't leak at all," says another five-star shopper, who adds that the bottle is a "must-have" for dog owners.