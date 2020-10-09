Advent calendars have been around for a very long time (more than 150 years, as a matter of fact), but they’ve certainly evolved since the 1800s. As a child, you probably remember counting down to Christmas with a single piece of candy each day until December 25. Now there are wine Advent calendars, beauty Advent calendars, DIY Advent calendars, and more. But while you're enjoying a little gift every day of December, you should be giving your four-legged friend some joy, too, with their very own pet Advent calendar. There are different options on this list, including ones that include treats and others that you'll add in your pet's favorite goodies. There are several options for dogs and one for cats so that every furry friend in your house can countdown to Christmas this year. Make sure you buy one soon because Advent calendars often sell out way before the holidays come around.