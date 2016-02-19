12 Cool Dog Bed Ideas
Hideaway Bed
This clever hideaway nook is the perfect spot for Spot. And when he’s not snoozing, the overhead door closes to look like the rest of the cabinetry.
Tip: To entice your dog to sleep on its new bed, place some of its favorite toys there to indicate it is its domain.
Stylish Sleeps
The perfect bed for a small dog, this white-washed, pillow-plumped sleeper is like a stylish piece of furniture. You can even build it yourself if you're handy.
Living Room
Dogs want to be part of the family, so adding a bed to your living room gives it a place to lie down but still be part of the festivities.
Tip: This is a great idea for large dogs who might not be allowed on (or fit on) the family furniture.
Suitcase Boudoir
Add cute bun feet and a revamped interior to an old suitcase and it’s an instant bed for small dogs. Match the interior of the suitcase bed to your own bedroom.
Tip: Be sure to stabilize the top of the suitcase so that it doesn’t flop down on the dog.
Colorful and Comfy
Use a dog bed to add a splash of color in a monochromatic room. Here, a leafy green bed occupies the space beneath a table. It’s out of the traffic flow, but right where this pooch can observe what’s going on in the room.
Tip: Slide a plush dog bed under furniture to offer your dog a sweet napping spot during the day.
Doggie Corner
Cordon off a corner and make it all about your dog. Wainscoting keeps the wall behind the dog clean. Dog-inspired art (including a sign with the dog’s name) makes this corner comfortable and fun.
Tip: Add a shelf on the wall above to store biscuits, a leash, brushes, and other dog accessories.
Hearth Dog
The picture of a happy home is a dog snoozing on the hearth. A dog bed placed in front of the fireplace offers your pet a front row seat to warmth, as well as being in the center of family activities.
Tip: Make sure the bed isn’t too close to the heat source so that bedding isn’t at risk of catching fire.
Country Style
There's no reason your dog's bed can't match your decor. This country-style, rustic white-washed bed features beaded-board sides and ball finials. A comfy striped mattress makes for nifty napping.
Tip: A removable pillow cover is easy to pop in the washer.
Built-Ins for Beagles
When adding new cabinetry to your home, keep your dog's comfort in mind. Here, a homeowner built a lower-level snoozing nook for the two family dogs.
Tip: Add a nook that fits your dog's size. The denlike feeling is instinctually attractive to dogs.
Double Duty: Bed and Bath
A galvanized tub gets a new look with some shiny yellow and red paint. Add a plump pillow and you have a comfy dog bed. Remove the pillow and the bed becomes a bathtub.
A Basket of Pugs
A woven wicker dog bed with a cushy pillow is the ideal bed for small dogs. Multiple dogs like to share sleeping space.
Tip: If your dog gnaws on its bed, use bitter apple spray on the chewed-on area to discourage future munching.
The Perfect Bed: Yours!
Sometimes your dog prefers a bigger bed—like yours! Whether you sleep with your dog or it has its own digs is up to you.
Tip: If you find you can't get a good night's sleep with your wiggly or bed-hog dog, move your dog's bed into your bedroom and ask it to sleep there.