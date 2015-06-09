50 Tough Dog Names for Pups with Some Attitude
Let your pet's personality shine with one of these fitting options.
When you're selecting a dog from the animal shelter or breeder, there are a few things you should consider. The first thing you're probably thinking about, especially if you're buying, is which breed is the best for you and your lifestyle. The next order of business (and this might be even more important if you're adopting a non-puppy) is to check out your future pet's personality. And yes, oftentimes, breed and personality go hand in hand. If you chose a tough type of dog, don't worry, they're not going to be mean. They're most likely protective, loyal pups that will stay true to you for the rest of their life. And when you have such a special pet, you need a name that fits its demeanor perfectly, which is why we created a list of tough names for your new pet.
50 Tough Dog Names
Whether you now have a girl dog or a boy pup, there is an option on this list for them. If you're having trouble deciding on the best one, pick out your favorites to help narrow it down. Then, go through it again, and maybe ask your family or friends to help you out.
1. Ace
2. Apollo
3. Athena
4. Aztec
5. Axel
6. Bandit
7. Benji
8. Blitz
9. Brody
10. Buck
11. Captain
12. Chief
13. Dakota
14. Dax
15. Dexter
16. Diesel
17. Duke
18. Fang
19. Flash
20. Gauge
21. Gunther
22. Harley
23. Hatchet
24. Hercules
25. Hudson
26. Hunter
27. Jax
28. King
29. Lancer
30. Maverick
31. Mud
32. Oakley
33. Phantom
34. Rambo
35. Ranger
36. Rex
37. Riggins
38. Rocky
39. Scout
40. Shadow
41. Storm
42. Sultan
43. Thor
44. Titan
45. Trooper
46. Tux
47. Zeke
48. Zelda
49. Zeus
50. Whiskey
These names are excellent for any breed, whether your pup is a sporting dog, a British or Irish pup, or anything else. As long as they have a tough personality, any of these options will work well.
