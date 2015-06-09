50 Tough Dog Names for Pups with Some Attitude

When you're selecting a dog from the animal shelter or breeder, there are a few things you should consider. The first thing you're probably thinking about, especially if you're buying, is which breed is the best for you and your lifestyle. The next order of business (and this might be even more important if you're adopting a non-puppy) is to check out your future pet's personality. And yes, oftentimes, breed and personality go hand in hand. If you chose a tough type of dog, don't worry, they're not going to be mean. They're most likely protective, loyal pups that will stay true to you for the rest of their life. And when you have such a special pet, you need a name that fits its demeanor perfectly, which is why we created a list of tough names for your new pet.