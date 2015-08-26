44 Sports-Inspired Names That Are Superb for Your Male Dog

You love your dog, you love sports, so putting those two together and naming your pet after one of your favorite sports team and player is a great idea. Whether you like tennis, baseball, football, hockey, or another sport, there is an option on this list that covers the most popular sports as well as some lesser watched ones. The majority of these choices are the names of famous athletes, like Andre Agassi, Babe Ruth, and Wayne Gretzky. There are also a few famous brands here, including Adidas and Nike. The dog name is in bold, but the rest of the athlete's name is included so you know the reference. (And if you'd like to give them the full name, by all means, go ahead.) Everyone will know you're a big sports fan once you give your pup one of these names.