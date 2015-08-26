44 Sports-Inspired Names That Are Superb for Your Male Dog
Show off your competitive side with these sporty options.
You love your dog, you love sports, so putting those two together and naming your pet after one of your favorite sports team and player is a great idea. Whether you like tennis, baseball, football, hockey, or another sport, there is an option on this list that covers the most popular sports as well as some lesser watched ones. The majority of these choices are the names of famous athletes, like Andre Agassi, Babe Ruth, and Wayne Gretzky. There are also a few famous brands here, including Adidas and Nike. The dog name is in bold, but the rest of the athlete's name is included so you know the reference. (And if you'd like to give them the full name, by all means, go ahead.) Everyone will know you're a big sports fan once you give your pup one of these names.
44 Sports Names for Male Dogs
These options are perfect for all dog breeds. Whether it's a sporting pup, a British or Irish breed, a hunting dog, or really anything else, you'll find a name that fits them. Feel free to go through all of them, make a shorter list, and go through that to help you with your final decision.
1. Adidas
2. (Andre) Agassi
3. (Muhammad) Ali
4. Apolo (Anton Ohno)
5. Babe Ruth
6. (David) Beckham
7. (Dick) Butkus
8. Carmelo (Anthony)
9. (Ty) Cobb
10. (Dale) Earnhardt
11. Emmett (Smith)
12. Ernie (Davis)
13. (Nick) Faldo
14. (Wayne) Gretzky
15. (Ken) Griffey (Jr.)
16. Hulk Hogan
17. (Michael) Jordan
18. Kimbo (Slice)
19. Kobe (Bryant)
20. Magic (Johnson)
21. (Peyton) Manning
22. Manny (Pacquiao)
23. Nike
24. Niles Kinnick
25. (Greg) Norman
26. (Arnold) Palmer
27. Pele
28. (Walter) Peyton
29. (Michael) Phelps
30. (Scottie) Pippin
31. Pre (Prefontaine)
32. Reggie (Bush)
33. (Cal) Ripken (Jr.)
34. (Jackie) Robinson
35. (Dennis) Rodman
36. (Cristiano) Ronaldo
37. (Barry) Sanders
38. Shaq (O'Neal)
39. (Tim) Tebow
40. Tiger (Woods)
41. (Mike) Tyson
42. (Dwayne) Wade
43. Wrigley
44. Willie Mays
