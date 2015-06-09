The 50 Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names of 2019

There's plenty to do when you get a new dog, but before you get to potty training and teaching basic commands, you need to name the newest member of your family. Whether you want something traditional or are thinking of a unique moniker, Rover has compiled a list of the most popular pet names in 2019 to spark your creativity.

Kristin Sandberg, a spokesperson for Rover, says the company reviewed its database of more than one million pets and analyzed new and trending names to come up with the final list. The site notes that some names at the top of the list, such as Bella, Max, and Buddy, have been beloved for a few years, but others—Rocky and Lily, for example—are new favorites. Sandberg explains the top spots on both the male and female lists tend to hold study year after year, though some new names sneak into the top ten if they've been growing in popularity for several years. She also says that names new to the list are usually inspired by pop culture. For example, if you have some new royal pups in your neighborhood, that's because the names Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and Meghan have all been trending upward this year. Musician's names, such as Taylor Swift, David Bowie, and Beyonce, are also popular picks. To help you with your naming adventure, here are the top 25 names from the list for both male and female dogs.

Top 25 Female Dog Names

For the second year in a row, Bella is the number one name for females. However, there are a couple of newcomers to the top 10: Zoe and Lily.

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lily Zoe Lola Molly Sadie Bailey Stella Maggie Roxy Sophie Chloe Penny Coco Nala Rosie Ruby Gracie Ellie Mia Piper Callie

Top 25 Male Dog Names

This roundup is pretty similar to 2018—the top four are the same. The two new names in the top 10 are Milo and Teddy.

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Rocky Milo Jack Bear Duke Teddy Oliver Bentley Tucker Beau Leo Toby Jax Zeus Winston Blue Finn Louie Ollie Murphy Gus

Although there are seemingly countless names to choose from, there's no need to stress. Just pick one that you think best fits your new pet, and you can't go wrong.