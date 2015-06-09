50 Girl Dog Names That You'll Love for Your New Pup

We included the meaning behind each moniker to help you choose the perfect one for your pet.

Adding a dog to your family is a fun and busy time. Before you start teaching them tricks or buying them lots of toys, you need to give your pooch a name. Of course, there are plenty of options out there, and whether you adopted your pup from an animal shelter or bought them from a breeder, you need to find the one that's just right for your new pet. We found 50 girl dog names that are perfect for puppies, senior pets, and every pooch in between.

Not only do dogs come in different breeds, shapes, and sizes, but they also have distinct personalities. Take a look through all of the names and descriptions see which option represents your pet best. For the sweetest of dogs, you might like the name Angel. If you're an avid gardener, the name Daisy would be a fitting choice. For those who love spending time in the kitchen, Ginger, Mocha, and Sage would be perfect (and unique!) dog names.

50 Girl Dog Names

The best thing to do when deciding on a name is to narrow it down to your favorites. Then, say each dog name out loud and see if your pup happens to prefer one over the others. Make sure you like it the best, too, because you'll be saying it often for many years to come.

1. Abby

Abby is a shortened version of the Hebrew name Abigail, which loosely translated means "gives joy." Perfect for a puppy, sure to bring many hours of happiness to your family!

2. Ava

A variation of the name Eve, Ava has Latin roots and means "life."

3. Angel

If your furry little girl seems Heaven sent, what better name to give her than Angel? Truth be told, this name works for a girl or boy puppy.

4. Bella

Often short for Isabella, the name Bella has Italian roots and means "beautiful."

5. Bailey

If you think you've got a future police dog on your hands, you might want to consider this occupational name, which, loosely translated, means "law enforcer." This unisex name would be perfect for a German Shepherd!

6. Chloe

The name Chloe has Greek origins and means "young green shoot," symbolizing new growth and a fresh start.

7. Coco

Changes are this name is influenced by the word "cocoa," but we love it for its fashionable association: French designer Coco Chanel. Pick this name for a pooch of French origins: a Poodle, a Papillon, a Braque du Bourbonnais, of a Porcelaine.

8. Daisy

No mystery here; this name is simply based on the name of the popular flower. It's not as popular a first name in the U.S. as it was around the late 19th century, but it's had a brief resurgence in the past decade.

9. Delilah

Delilah means "delicate, weak, languishing" in Hebrew, and has strong Biblical roots. It hit all-time popularity high in the U.S. in 2017 but has yet to crack the top 100, so chances are you won't run into too many other dogs with this name at puppy kindergarten.

10. Diamond

From the precious stone of the same name, Diamond also means "invincible, untamed," making it the perfect name for an independent puppy. Let's just hope her obedience training doesn't follow suit!

11. Dixie

The word "dixie" technically means "tenth," but in the U.S., it's more commonly associated with the southern region of the United States. That makes it the perfect name for a dog breed often associated with that region of the country, like the Redbone Coonhound, the Southern Scout or the Catahoula Leopard Dog.

12. Ellie

A diminutive of the more formal Eleanor or Ellen, Ellie is the perfect name for a playful girl pup.

13. Farrah

Farrah means "joy" in Arabic, but when we hear the name, we can't help but think of Farrah Fawcett's classic feathered hairstyle of the '70s and want to pin this name on a long-haired hound like an Afghan, a Havanese, or a Lhasa Apso.

14. Foxy

This is one of the few names on this list that really doesn't double as a human name! Most commonly, the word foxy means attractive, but it also means "resembling or likened to a fox," making it the perfect name for a Shiba Inu, Akita, or Alaskan Klee Kai, all of which resemble foxes.

15. GiGi

Like Coco, Gigi is a name with French origins. It's perfect for a girl dog with a bit of an attitude.

16. Ginger

This name comes from the English word for the spice ginger. Also meant to be a reddish-brown color, you might consider this name if your little girl is an Akita, Cavapoo, or Chow Chow with fiery coloring.

17. Gracie

A variation of the classic English name Grace, this name literally means "graceful." We think it's perfect for an elegant animal, even if your little fur baby isn't there yet!

18. Isabella

The name Isabella has long been a name in royal families throughout Europe. Choose this name for a dog with an aristocratic air. Maybe a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, a Greyhound, or a Bichon Frise.

19. Jasmine

Persian in origin, Jasmine is both a delicate-sounding dog name and a fragrant flowering vine. But Disney fans will likely equate the name with the heroine of the 1992 film Aladdin, which came out one year before the name hit its all-time popularity high in the U.S.

20. Lacey

Lacey has become a popular dog name despite not having any deep meaning or historical roots. It's just cute!

21. Lily

The lily is the symbol of purity and the ideal name for a perfectly sweet puppy. Maybe one that's all white like the Maltese, the Bichon Frise, or the West Highland White Terrier.

22. Lola

This slightly old-fashioned name is making a comeback, and we're fans. It's more popular in French- and Spanish-speaking countries, which means it's likely your dog won't have the same name as the neighbors if you choose this moniker.

23. Lyla

A variant of Layla, this name means "night" in Arabic. Consider this exotic name for girl dogs who are black like variants of the Great Dane, the Scottish Terrier, of the German Pinscher.

24. Luna

Luna means "the moon" in Latin but became popular in the early 2000s after the appearance of the character Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter book series. We kind of love the irony of naming an animal apt to howl at the moon after the celestial body!

25. Maggie

Short for Margaret, Maggie is a classic English name, making it the perfect moniker for an English dog breed like the Sussex Spaniel, the Old English Sheepdog, or the Yorkshire Terrier.

26. Maisie

With Scottish origins, Maisie is a derivative of Margaret and means "pearl." We love this name for a West Highland Terrier, Shetland Sheepdog, or Gordon Setter.

27. Melody

Melody has Greek origins and, not surprisingly, means "song." Perfect for a little howler!

28. Mindy

Mindy is often short for Melinda and has become more popular thanks to celebs like Mindy Kaling.

29. Missy

In our opinion, this common nickname for someone named Melissa works better for dogs than it does for adult women. With Greek origins, Missy means "honeybee," but it's also slang for "young woman," so it's the perfect girl dog name.

30. Millie

Short for Mildred or Millicent, Millie has German roots and means "gentle strength" or "strong," which makes it ideal for a working dog like an Alaskan Malamute, a Boxer, or a Saint Bernard.

31. Mocha

Most often associated with an Arabian coffee bean, Mocha is a dark, chocolate-brown color. The name Mocha would be perfect for a dark brown Labrador Retriever, Dachshund, or Irish Water Spaniel.

32. Molly

The name Molly is likely a derivative of the name Mary, which has Biblical roots. The name Mary has several suspected meanings, including "rebelliousness" and "wished-for child." Still, scholars say it was most likely originally Egyptian and derived from the word mry, which means "beloved."

33. Nala

If you're a Disney fan, this is the perfect name for your adorable fur baby. African in origin, Nala was the name of Simba's childhood friend and later wife in the movie The Lion King.

34. Paris

This moniker stems from the French city of the same name, also known as the "City of Lights" because Paris was one of the first cities to have electricity. This name is perfect for a classy pooch as Paris is a center of culture, style, and love,

35. Penelope

This name's popularity is at an all-time high right now, likely due in part of the popularity of a few actresses (Penelope Ann Miller and Penelope Cruz) and the 2006 cult-favorite movie Penelope starring Christina Ricci.

36. Penny

Though it's likely a diminutive of Penelope, Penny stands on its own as a name and has an informal feel the parent name does not. Given that it's also the name for our smallest currency denomination, wouldn't this be the perfect name for a russet-colored Dachshund, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, or Miniature Poodle?

37. Phoebe

Besides being the name of our favorite character on "Friends," Phoebe is a name of Greek origin that means "radiant, shining one," perfect for a puppy with a big, happy attitude.

38. Piper

Piper was originally a last name given to people who played the flute or pipe, but it started to show up more often as a first name after being used in the TV show "Charmed," in 1998. Since then, it's broken into the top 100 names for girls in the U.S. several times.

39. Princess

It doesn't get much more royal than this. Princess is the perfect pooch name for a dainty dog. Think a Pekingese, a Coton de Tulear, a Lhasa Apso, or Bichon Frise.

40. Roxy

Derived from the name Roxanne, this sassier, shorter version has Persian roots. We think it's perfect for a girl dog with an attitude.

41. Ruby

This dog name comes from the precious stone of the same name and derives from the Latin word ruber, meaning "red."

42. Rue

Likely a short form of Ruth, Rue has Greek origins and means "regret." You won't regret giving your pooch this trendy name, however. Sweet and romantic, this name will hold a special place in the heart of anyone who's a fan of The Hunger Games book or film series.

43. Sadie

A very popular name in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Sadie took a dip before rebounding in popularity in the early 2000s. A diminutive of Sarah, Sadie means "princess."

44. Sage

A fragrant herb, Sage is also a girl's name of Latin origin that means "wise." Consider bestowing this name on your dog if it happens to be one of the breeds considered most intelligent. Among them: Border Collies, Poodles, German Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers.

45. Sasha

Most believe that the name Sasha is a derivative of Aleksandra and Russian origin. It would be the perfect name for a Russian breed like the Bolonka, the Central Asian Shepherd, the Laika, or the Siberian Husky.

46. Serenity

If your pet is in a permanent Zen-like state, this is the perfect pooch name. Latin for "peaceful," Serenity is still pretty rare as a first name.

47. Stella

Latin for "star," use of the name Stella is on the rise in the U.S., but it's not yet to the point of being overused so you shouldn't run into any confusion at the dog park when calling her name!

48. Wendy

Though Wendy may come from the Welsh name Gwendolyn, it wasn't popular until used as the name of one of the main characters in the play Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie. Barrie based the name off a nickname she was given by her childhood friend: "fwendy" or "friend."

49. Xena

Thanks to the '90s TV show "Xena: Warrior Princess," this name conjures up images of tough girls kicking butt. However, the name is likely a variant of Xenia, which means "hospitality" in Greek. But it still feels like you need a formidable dog to live up to this warrior-esque name.

50. Zoe