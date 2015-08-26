50 Excellent Dog Names for European Dog Breeds
These options, for both girls and boys, are perfect for your pup.
Deciding to add a dog to your family is a big decision (and an exciting one, too). Whether it's your first pet or you've had a few over the years, there are plenty of things to be done, including giving them a name. Yes, you'll eventually have to potty train them and teach your pup new tricks, but really, the first thing you need to do is decide what you're going to call them. If you have a European dog, which includes many breeds, we have a variety of names to fit your special pup. Here you'll find options for breeds from Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal. There are five names for girls and five for boys for each region, so you're bound to find the one that fits your pup.
Dog Breeds from Germany
German breeds include the Great Dane, schnauzer (giant, standard, and miniature), boxer, German shepherd, and dachshund. Here are some names that might fit those breeds:
German Boy Dog Names
- Fritz
- Jungen
- Felix
- Max
- Dieter
German Girl Dog Names
- Antje
- Madchen
- Petra
- Tanja
- Katja
Dog Breeds from Switzerland
Swiss dog breeds include the tricolor Bernese mountain dog, the Greater Swiss mountain dog, and Saint Bernard. Here are some names that might fit those breeds:
Swiss Boy Dog Names
- Albin
- Karl
- Peder
- Victor
- Hans
Swiss Girl Dog Names
- Heidi
- Dara
- Nadine
- Annik
- Zuna
Dog Breeds from Italy
Italian breeds include the massive Neapolitan mastiff to the tiny Maltese (as well as the adorable Spinone Italiano and the svelte Italian greyhound). Here are some names that might fit those breeds:
Italian Boy Dog Names
- Luigi
- Giovanni
- Aldo
- Marcello
- Bruno
Italian Girl Dog Names
- Cella
- Nicci
- Aida
- Pia
- Ciri
Dog Breeds from France
French breeds include the Papillion, poodle, Great Pyrenees, and basset hound. Here are some names that might fit those breeds:
French Boy Dog Names
- Hugo
- Henri
- Antoine
- Jacques
- Gustave
French Girl Dog Names
- Clair
- Amelie
- Desiree
- Mignon
- Mimi
Dog Breeds from Spain and Portugal
Spanish dog breeds include the Spanish mastiff, Spanish water dog, Catalonian sheepdog, and the Ibizan hound. Dog breeds developed in Portugal include the Portuguese water dog and the Portuguese pointer. Here are some names that might fit those breeds:
Spanish Boy Dog Names
- Juan
- Loco
- Amigo
- Pepe
- Diablo
Spanish Girl Dog Names
- Isabella
- Benita
- Lola
- Bella
- Gabi
In the future, if you decide to add another pet to your family, we have other options for them, too. Whether they're a sporting dog, a British or Irish breed, or any other type of canine, we've rounded up options to fit them and their personality.
