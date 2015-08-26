30 College Mascot Names for Your Sporty Dog

Show off your team spirit with these mascot monikers.

For many Americans, college athletics is a big deal. It's a way to stay connected to your alma mater and watch young athletes play their hearts out. So if you're a sports lover, it makes sense to name your dog after a college team. These options are the names of mascots from schools all over the United States. All of these mascots are actually some breed of dog, so they're especially fitting. Even if you don't find your school on this list, you can still choose one of these names to call your new pup.

Image zoom Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

30 College Mascot Names for Your Dog

1. Bernie: Name your No. 1 fan after this big-dog mascot.

• School: Siena College in New York

• Breed/Animal: Saint Bernard

2. Blizzard T. Husky: This chilly mascot is known for ice-skating before home hockey matches.

• School: Michigan Tech University in Michigan

• Breed/Animal: Husky

3. Boss and Blitz: This is perfect for your top dogs.

• School: Wofford College in South Carolina

• Breed/Animal: Boston terrier

4. Bruiser: Choose this name if your pup likes to play rough.

• School: Adrian College in Michigan

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

5. Brutus: This name means heavy, slow, and foolish, which is appropriate for your lackadaisical pooch.

• School: Ferris State University in Michigan

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

6. Bully: Take control of your bullheaded pooch by giving it a relevant name.

• School: Mississippi State University in Mississippi

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

7. Champ: Give your pup the right attitude with this winning name.

• Schools: Louisiana Tech University in Louisiana; University of Minnesota Duluth in Minnesota

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

8. Dubs: This live mascot lives in Seattle during his downtime, and he's actually UW's 13th live mascot!

• School: University of Washington in Washington

• Breed/Animal: Alaskan malamute

9. Halo: For a pup that can do no wrong. Have a little faith and name your dog after this mascot.

• School: Emmanuel College in Massachusetts

• Breed/Animal: Saint Bernard

10. Havoc: This is for your troublesome puppy.

• School: Loyola University of New Orleans in Louisiana

• Breed/Animal: Wolf

11. Howl: If your pup's bark is worse than its bite, then choose this name to match its instincts.

• School: Arkansas State University in Arkansas

• Breed/Animal: Red wolf

12. Jack: A simple and sufficient option for your favorite East Coast pup.

• School: Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

13. Jonathan: Give your dog this respectable name.

• School: University of Connecticut in Connecticut

• Breed/Animal: Husky

14. Lobo Louie and Lucy Lobo: These names are well-suited for any pair of pooches.

• School: University of New Mexico in New Mexico

• Breed/Animal: Wolf

15. Lulu and Mac T. Bulldog: Your dynamic duo will love these spirited names.

• School: Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

16. Paws: This fun name is perfect for your big-pawed pooch.

• School: Northeastern University in Massachusetts

• Breed/Animal: Husky

17. Reveille: This mascot is the highest-ranking member of the Corps of Cadets; she is so privileged that she is addressed by cadets as "Miss Rev, ma'am." The best part? If she is in class and barks while a professor is teaching, the class is immediately dismissed.

• School: Texas A&M University in Texas

• Breed/Animal: Collie

18. Rhett: This mascot is named after the popular character in the novel Gone with the Wind, because no one loves Scarlett more than Rhett (Boston University's colors are scarlet and white).

• School: Boston University in Massachusetts

• Breed/Animal: Boston terrier

19. Roongo: A unique name for your irreplaceable dog.

• School: Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania

• Breed/Animal: Husky

20. Scottie: If your pet has Scottish roots, name it after its country of origin.

• School: Agnes Scott College in Georgia

• Breed/Animal: Scottish terrier

21. Smokey: Name your long-eared pooch after this live hound dog mascot.

• School: University of Tennessee in Tennessee

• Breed/Animal: Bluetick hound

22. Spike: This name is so popular, it serves as the mascot moniker for the same breed at four different schools.

• Schools: Gonzaga University in Washington; Samford University in Alabama; The Citadel in South Carolina; Drake University in Iowa

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

23. Spike and Simone: Name your dogs after these tough pooches.

• School: Truman State University in Missouri

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

24. Tarzan and Jane: Appropriate names if your dogs are king and queen of the jungle (or your backyard).

• School: University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez in Puerto Rico

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

25. Vic and Tory: If your pets love to exercise, name them after these two quick canines. (And say their names together for a fun surprise.)

• School: Eastern New Mexico University in New Mexico

• Breed/Animal: Greyhound

26. Tupper: This mascot is so hip, it even has its own Twitter handle, @BryantTuppy.

• School: Bryant University in Rhode Island

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

27. Tuffy: If your pup is out of the ordinary, name it after NC State's live Tamaskan mascot. This rare breed of dog originated in Finland and has Siberian husky and Alaskan malamute ancestors.

• School: North Carolina State University in North Carolina

• Breed/Animal: Tamaskan

28. Uga: Derived from the abbreviation of the University of Georgia, this name is a fun choice for any stout pooch.

• School: University of Georgia in Georgia

• Breed/Animal: Bulldog

29. Victor E. Huskie: If your dog always comes out on top, name it for its successes.

• School: University of Northern Illinois in Illinois

• Breed/Animal: Husky

30. Wakiza (Kiza): This name means warrior princess and is perfect for a strong-willed dog.

• School: Houston Baptist University in Texas