4 Expert Ways to Manage and Minimize Your Pet's Shedding

Controlling the amount of fur flying around the house is all about knowing the ins and outs of your pet's shedding cycles and keeping their coats in good condition.

One of the few downsides of owning a pet is the seemingly endless struggle to remove hair from household furniture, clothing, rugs, car seats—well, you get the idea. Shedding excess fur is a natural and important process for pets, particularly for breeds with dense hair. Shedding allows them to rid their bodies of old, damaged, and excessive hair. It can also be a red flag for you that signifies a health or emotional issue that needs attention, such as allergies, stress, or a poor diet. Read on to find out what you need to know about your pet's shedding and the best tools to use to keep it under control.

1. Know Your Pet's Shedding Patterns

There are two shedding cycles. One is seasonal and dependent on temperature, says Brendan Russi, D.V.M., with Banfield Pet Hospital in Vancouver, WA. Cats and dogs typically have a growth phase in fall (to build a thick coat for winter) then shed in spring. Experts often refer to the growth and shedding phases as “blowing the coat,” and they can each last one to two months. Another shedding cycle happens continuously as dogs and cats lose a smaller amount of hair along with dander and dead skin cells, says Chris Reeder, D.V.M., dermatologist at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Franklin, TN. If you see changes in your pet’s shedding patterns, talk to the vet; it could be a health issue.

2. Groom the Right Way

Brushing daily removes excess fur and dander so it doesn’t accumulate and shed in a huge bundle. Brush in the same direction as the fur grows: from head to tail then down the legs. Cats are notoriously finicky about being brushed, but it’s important to try because then they have less fur to groom and fewer hairballs. Start with short sessions, brushing where your cat likes to be petted. Regular baths with a soap-free shampoo no more than weekly (for cats, too, if you can) also reduce shedding; wait to brush until fur is dry.

3. Pay Attention to Diet

Nutrition plays a large role in the health of your pet’s skin and fur. Pet foods labeled for skin support usually have added vitamins like A and E, as well as nutrients like essential fatty acids (EFA), that help keep your pet’s skin and coat healthy and their shedding cycles normal. Talk to your vet about what nutrients to look for when purchasing pet food.

4. Minimize Shedding with Tools