5 Toxic Foods and Drinks You Should Never Let Your Dog Ingest

The next time you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, keep your treat far away from your pup, says Ericka Carroll, VMD, a veterinarian working with Hello Ralphie, a virtual vet care service. "Chocolate has not only caffeine but also a compound called theobromine," Carroll explains. "When ingested, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, an abnormal heartbeat, and seizures." And though dark chocolate might be slightly healthier for humans, it isn’t for your furry friend. "The darker the chocolate, the higher the amount of theobromine present and potentially the greater the risk for toxicity," she adds.