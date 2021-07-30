Does Your Dog Get the 'Zoomies'? Here's What's Really Going On

Dog owners, and anyone who's spent some time with a pup, know that their four-legged friend has plenty of cute quirks. Perhaps one of the most well-known of those canine behaviors is the "zoomies." If you're unfamiliar with the term, the word is a perfect descriptor of the action. "Zoomies are defined as short periods of hyperactivity, when a dog literally 'zooms' around in crazed activity for a bit, and then calms down and resumes normal activity," says Sarah Wooten, D.V.M., a Colorado-based veterinarian who works with Pumpkin Pet Insurance. It's certainly entertaining when your puppy starts dashing around, but as an owner, you might be wondering why your dog even does this in the first place. (And no, it has nothing to do with the video conferencing program that has become very popular since the beginning of the pandemic.)