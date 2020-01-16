Don’t greet or pet the dog until she has all four paws on the ground. Giving any attention to the dog when she jumps on you reinforces the behavior. Also, try refocusing the dog’s attention by asking her to sit and not acknowledging her until she does, says Mikkel Becker, lead trainer for Fear Free Happy Homes in Spokane, Washington, and co-author of From Fearful to Fear Free, $10.95, Amazon.

Crouching to the dog’s level when you greet her can also reduce the likelihood of jumping. One strategy pet owners can use is to crate the dog until guests have been there 10 to 15 minutes then introduce your pet while on a leash. Close friends could talk about doing this.