Dog and Cat Owners Will Want Everything From Chewy's New Disney Collection

Cats and dogs are very different animals, but there is one thing that unites their owners: All pet parents love to spoil their four-legged best friend. And for owners who love Disney, you're going to be extra excited to splurge on your pet because Chewy just released a new collection of Disney products. There are a variety of items for dogs as well as cats, so there is a new toy, collar, or house for all of your furry pets.