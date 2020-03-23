I Rave About This $25 Pet Hair Remover to Anyone Who Will Listen

When my two black-haired dogs started shedding their winter coats all over my white sofa, it became apparent that something needed to change. My fiancé and I were going through multiple lint rollers a week to keep up with all the loose fur, which seemed wasteful. So as soon as I discovered the ChomChom Roller, I placed an order for one. Couldn't hurt, right?

Once it arrived, I noticed its compact design looks a lot like a traditional lint roller, but instead of strips of sticky tape, it uses brushes to collect pet hair and dust in a small compartment (similar to a bagless vacuum), making it easy to remove and discard. After one use, I was appalled at how much hair was actually on my sofa, but at the same time, I was blown away by how well the $25 tool performed. Since that initial test, I’ve found that it’s not ideal for removing hair from clothing, but it works so well on my furniture I can't believe I've lived this long without it. It’s that good.

Image zoom Our sofa before and after using the pet hair roller Carly Reiser

Buy It: ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover, $25, Chewy

This reusable gadget uses a high-quality brush system made with rubber teeth and small bristles to pick up hair and dust. It doesn’t require batteries or power (beyond that of your arm); all you have to do is roll it across your sofa, bedding, blankets, throw pillows, or almost any other furniture fabric with short back-and-forth motions. It’s recommended to clean the brush and remove any collected particles from the trap after each use to keep it in pristine condition.

Image zoom One use on our white sofa collected this much pet fur! Carly Reiser

Everyone thought I was a little crazy for purchasing white furniture with three animals in the house (we also have a cat), but thanks to the ChomChom Roller excess pet hair hasn’t been an issue. Before getting the reusable roller, I vacuumed once a week and took an hour or more to deep-clean the couch. Now, it takes me less than 20 minutes to get the job done. I use the roller once every other day, and the difference it makes is incredible. I can officially call this roller life-changing.

I have been raving about this gadget to everyone I know and I'm happy to say I've significantly reduced my use of disposable lint rollers. Trust me, you will, too.