50 of the Best Chameleon Names to Call Your New Colorful Pet
Have your reptile's moniker be just as vibrant as its appearance.
Many pet owners have been talking about their pandemic puppies (and kittens), but people are adopting other animals, too, specifically scaly ones. According to a 2021 Pinterest trends report, there's been a 50% increase in the number of searches this past year for "pet chameleon," and one look at their gorgeous scales makes it easy to understand why owners are interested in the reptile. However, before you decide to adopt a chameleon, you need to know how to care for them to give them a wonderful home. According to PetSmart, chameleons require an advanced level of experience and require supplies to thrive, including a terrarium ($170, PetSmart), a heater ($25, PetSmart), and a humidifier ($50, PetSmart). Oh, and don't forget the crickets that they snack on daily! Just make sure you're prepared before you bring your new lizard home, and once you do, it's time to give them a name.
50 of the Best Chameleon Names
Below are 50 chameleon names, including many from pop culture and a few inspired by flowers to go with their vibrant scales, that are perfect for your new pet. Make sure you go through them all to ensure you don't miss one that could be your lizard's new name.
- Aster
- Avatar
- Belle
- Buzz
- Camo
- Charlie
- Cleo
- Cosmo
- Daisy
- Dexter
- Dino
- Emerald
- Fluffy
- Godzilla
- Icarus
- Indigo
- Iris
- Ivy
- Izzy
- Kiwi
- Koko
- Leafy
- Lemon
- Lily
- Loki
- Maximus
- Merlin
- Mojo
- Olive
- Opal
- Ozzie
- Pascal
- Pebbles
- Pepper
- Pixie
- Rango
- Rex
- Romeo
- Rose
- Sapphire
- Spike
- Star
- Sweet Pea
- Tie-Dye
- Trix
- Venus
- Yoda
- Yoshi
- Ziggy
- Zippy
