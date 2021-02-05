50 of the Best Chameleon Names to Call Your New Colorful Pet

Have your reptile's moniker be just as vibrant as its appearance.

By Jennifer Aldrich
February 05, 2021
Many pet owners have been talking about their pandemic puppies (and kittens), but people are adopting other animals, too, specifically scaly ones. According to a 2021 Pinterest trends report, there's been a 50% increase in the number of searches this past year for "pet chameleon," and one look at their gorgeous scales makes it easy to understand why owners are interested in the reptile. However, before you decide to adopt a chameleon, you need to know how to care for them to give them a wonderful home. According to PetSmart, chameleons require an advanced level of experience and require supplies to thrive, including a terrarium ($170, PetSmart), a heater ($25, PetSmart), and a humidifier ($50, PetSmart). Oh, and don't forget the crickets that they snack on daily! Just make sure you're prepared before you bring your new lizard home, and once you do, it's time to give them a name.

50 of the Best Chameleon Names

Below are 50 chameleon names, including many from pop culture and a few inspired by flowers to go with their vibrant scales, that are perfect for your new pet. Make sure you go through them all to ensure you don't miss one that could be your lizard's new name.

  1. Aster
  2. Avatar
  3. Belle
  4. Buzz
  5. Camo
  6. Charlie
  7. Cleo
  8. Cosmo
  9. Daisy
  10. Dexter
  11. Dino
  12. Emerald
  13. Fluffy
  14. Godzilla
  15. Icarus
  16. Indigo
  17. Iris
  18. Ivy
  19. Izzy
  20. Kiwi
  21. Koko
  22. Leafy
  23. Lemon
  24. Lily
  25. Loki
  26. Maximus
  27. Merlin
  28. Mojo
  29. Olive
  30. Opal
  31. Ozzie
  32. Pascal
  33. Pebbles
  34. Pepper
  35. Pixie
  36. Rango
  37. Rex
  38. Romeo
  39. Rose
  40. Sapphire
  41. Spike
  42. Star
  43. Sweet Pea
  44. Tie-Dye
  45. Trix
  46. Venus
  47. Yoda
  48. Yoshi
  49. Ziggy
  50. Zippy

