The Most Unique Cat Names for Your New Pet

Let your feline's purr-sonality shine with one of these fun options.

Cats are really just like humans. (Well, in some ways.) No two felines are quite alike, which means each one deserves a unique name to fit its personality. Whether your cat is shy, attention-seeking, loves lots of cuddles, or prefers to be left alone, there's a perfect option on this list. These monikers don't have much to do with what your pet looks like, so if your cat has black fur, is a calico, or anything other unique characteristics, any of these choices will work. With each name, we also included a short description to go along with it to help you decide. (After you've chosen the perfect kitty for your lifestyle, selecting its name can be just as difficult.) Make sure you get the entire family involved in this decision; you don't want anyone upset that their favorite wasn't considered.

Unique Cat Names

Looking at this list, all at once can be overwhelming. So start by writing down all your top picks, and then going over a shorter roundup. Then, you can choose the best one four, your cat.

Abracadabra: Consider this name for a sleek black cat who looks like she could be part of a magic act. Cats do have a way of disappearing into those hard-to-see hideaways.

Bashful: Name your cat Bashful if she's as timid as one of the seven dwarves. Shy can be sweet.

Curious: There's Curious George, so why not Curious Cat? For the kitty who's always getting into things, Curious couldn't be more fitting.

Doggie: If you possess a sense of irony, naming your cat, Doggie will have friends shocked to learn you actually own a cat. But unlike a dog, Doggie may not come running when you call her name.

Emerald: Some cats have sparkling green eyes, making Emerald a fancy feline first name. Even if your cat's eyes are blue, Emerald is still a gem of a name.

Frisky: As all cat owners know, those little guys and gals can frolic forever. Frisky will fit any high-energy cat.

Goldilocks: Name your blonde cat Goldilocks for a classic fairy-tale name that conjures images of childhood. Thankfully, this Goldilocks doesn't come with three bears!

Harry: Ever since the royal wedding, folks have been fawning over Prince Harry. While Meghan Markle snatched him up, you still have a shot at finding your own feline, Prince Charming.

Ishmael: Book worms can get literal and "call me Ishmael" (from the classic Moby Dick) when it comes to their felines.

Junior: You may not have a (human) child to name after yourself, so call your cat Junior, especially if they're just like you. A fun name for cat No. 2, too.

King: Your cat may not be king of the jungle, but he surely believes he's the king of your household.

Lion: Although your cat isn't as ferocious as their cousin, the lion, they're just as majestic. Lion is a powerful name of spirit and strength.

Mouse: If your cat knew what her name meant, she might not like it as much as you do. Mouse is an ironically cute name for a cat who loves the thrill of the chase.

Neon: Bold and bright, Neon makes a statement. Cats are full of energy, and Pastel just doesn't fit their wild ways.

Orlando: You could be referring to the city (with magical Disney vibes!), the actor (Mr. Bloom), or the part in Shakespeare's "As You Like It." Any and every way, this three-syllable choice is rarely used for cats.

Paws: They named a shark Jaws, so go on and name your cat Paws. With four adorable feet to perfect their pounce, Paws will get your cat a thumb's up.

Queen: It only fits for your very loyal, royal pet!

Red: If you have a ginger cat, Red is a simple choice for your flame-color feline.

Sunny: Cats bring a ray of sunshine to every moment, and they inspire us to wake up with a smile. Sunny is warm and light as your favorite furry friend.

Tiny: The littlest kitties are so precious. Name yours Tiny, and even when she grows, she'll still be your baby. And if your cat winds up being larger than expected, calling her Tiny will always give you a chuckle.

Unique: Want a unique name? Go for Unique! Every cat has a special something, so Unique is well-suited for any cat. Unique is a one-of-a-kind moniker.

Venom: Venom is a dangerous name that will make your cat feel like he's a predator. If chasing after mice, rabbits, and squirrels is her idea of ferocious, Venom suits.

Waldo: Always looking for your cat? Waldo will make you grin every time you ask where he is. Hiding out is part of any cat's routine. Give him a name that's silly yet suitable.

Xander: The name Xander means "defender of men." Let's hope that giving your cat a warrior name like Xander means he'll always protect you from harm.

Yanny: A few years ago, the internet went wild after The New York Times created a tool where you can hear the names "Yanny" and "Laurel" at the same time. After that, Yanny became a popular name. It's snappy and cute, perfect for naming a quirky kitty. The only issue? Be prepared to hear folks call your cat, Laurel.

Zen: Some cats are just chill. No pouncing or bouncing off the walls. If this describes your low-key kitty, choose Zen.