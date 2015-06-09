50 Siamese Cat Names to Call Your Favorite Feline
These options are perfect for your exotic breed.
There are many different breeds, and Siamese is definitely one of the most beautiful thanks to their gorgeous fur and vivid blue eyes. (It's probably one of the reasons you decided to adopt a Siamese in the first place.) But you should know a little bit more about this exotic kitty now that you've added it to the family. According to Rover, Siamese cats originated in Thailand in the 14th century, making them one of the oldest breeds in the world. (The feline first showed up in the United States in the 19th century.) Siamese kitties are very smart and inquisitive, so make sure you keep your feline entertained with fun cat games.
Once you bring your new pet home, you need to give them a name. Below is a list of unique options to call your cat. There are choices for both boys as well as girls, so you're sure to find the perfect name for your furry friend.
50 Names for Siamese Cats
There are plenty of excellent options here, so make sure you go through them all to find the best name for your kitty. If you're stuck on a few names, call your kitty by each one, and see if they respond. Then, you'll know which one is the best.
- Ace
- Almond
- Am
- Ash
- Asia
- Bailey
- Bandit
- Bean
- Caramel
- Cappuccino
- Classy
- Cleopatra
- Cobalt
- Dapper
- Diamond
- Diva
- Domino
- Duchess
- Jasmine
- Junior Mint
- Indigo
- Iris
- Kahlua
- Lacy
- Luna
- Miko
- Mittens
- Mocha
- Ollie
- Oreo
- Patches
- Pepper
- Phoenix
- Pinto
- Raven
- Ritzy
- Sammy
- Si
- Smokey
- Suki
- Suri
- Sushi
- Sylvester
- S'mores
- Thai
- Tuxedo
- Vignette
- Willow
- Yin
- Yang
