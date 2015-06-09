50 Siamese Cat Names to Call Your Favorite Feline

There are many different breeds, and Siamese is definitely one of the most beautiful thanks to their gorgeous fur and vivid blue eyes. (It's probably one of the reasons you decided to adopt a Siamese in the first place.) But you should know a little bit more about this exotic kitty now that you've added it to the family. According to Rover, Siamese cats originated in Thailand in the 14th century, making them one of the oldest breeds in the world. (The feline first showed up in the United States in the 19th century.) Siamese kitties are very smart and inquisitive, so make sure you keep your feline entertained with fun cat games.