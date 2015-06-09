50 Siamese Cat Names to Call Your Favorite Feline

These options are perfect for your exotic breed.

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated March 16, 2021
There are many different breeds, and Siamese is definitely one of the most beautiful thanks to their gorgeous fur and vivid blue eyes. (It's probably one of the reasons you decided to adopt a Siamese in the first place.) But you should know a little bit more about this exotic kitty now that you've added it to the family. According to Rover, Siamese cats originated in Thailand in the 14th century, making them one of the oldest breeds in the world. (The feline first showed up in the United States in the 19th century.) Siamese kitties are very smart and inquisitive, so make sure you keep your feline entertained with fun cat games.

Once you bring your new pet home, you need to give them a name. Below is a list of unique options to call your cat. There are choices for both boys as well as girls, so you're sure to find the perfect name for your furry friend.

Credit: Alex Meier/Getty Images

50 Names for Siamese Cats

There are plenty of excellent options here, so make sure you go through them all to find the best name for your kitty. If you're stuck on a few names, call your kitty by each one, and see if they respond. Then, you'll know which one is the best.

  1. Ace
  2. Almond
  3. Am
  4. Ash
  5. Asia
  6. Bailey
  7. Bandit
  8. Bean
  9. Caramel
  10. Cappuccino
  11. Classy
  12. Cleopatra
  13. Cobalt
  14. Dapper
  15. Diamond
  16. Diva
  17. Domino
  18. Duchess
  19. Jasmine
  20. Junior Mint
  21. Indigo
  22. Iris
  23. Kahlua
  24. Lacy
  25. Luna
  26. Miko
  27. Mittens
  28. Mocha
  29. Ollie
  30. Oreo
  31. Patches
  32. Pepper
  33. Phoenix
  34. Pinto
  35. Raven
  36. Ritzy
  37. Sammy
  38. Si
  39. Smokey
  40. Suki
  41. Suri
  42. Sushi
  43. Sylvester
  44. S'mores
  45. Thai
  46. Tuxedo
  47. Vignette
  48. Willow
  49. Yin
  50. Yang

