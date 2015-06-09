50 Black Cat Names to Call Your Gorgeous Feline

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated April 13, 2021
When you bring a new pet home, one of the most exciting parts of the process is giving them a name because it's the final step of making them a part of your family. Sure, you can keep the moniker given by the shelter, but it's so much fun to go through a list of options and find the best one for your kitty. Black cats have some especially compelling choices that draw inspiration from their gorgeous silky coat. Below, you'll find excellent names for both male and female felines to fit any personality, whether they're independent or super cuddly. If you're looking for some unique options, check out Apollo, Galaxy, Sirius, or Noir. Or, for some names that take after your favorite snack, like, Cocoa, Cola, Mocha, or Oreo. There are 50 choices to go through, so you're sure to find the one that's perfect for your cat.

50 Names for Black Cats

When you're deciding on what to call your cat, get your friends and family involved. Have each person choose their favorites and go through them to see if everyone can agree on one name. Then, try calling your cat by each and see if they respond to any of them.

  1. Ace
  2. Apollo
  3. Ashes
  4. Bandit
  5. Beauty
  6. Boots
  7. Charcoal
  8. Chocolate
  9. Cocoa
  10. Coffee
  11. Cola
  12. Diesel
  13. Dusk
  14. Eclipse
  15. Ebony
  16. Ember
  17. Espresso
  18. Friday
  19. Galaxy
  20. Guinness
  21. Indigo
  22. Java
  23. Jett
  24. Hershey
  25. Knight
  26. Matches
  27. Maverick
  28. Midnight
  29. Misty
  30. Mocha
  31. Noir
  32. Onyx
  33. Oreo
  34. Pepper
  35. Pepsi
  36. Puma
  37. Raven
  38. Rebel
  39. Salem
  40. Satin
  41. Shadow
  42. Sirius
  43. Sky
  44. Smoky
  45. Spade
  46. Sparrow
  47. Storm
  48. Twilight
  49. Velvet
  50. Zorro

