50 Black Cat Names to Call Your Gorgeous Feline
Use your kitty's beautiful coat as inspiration.
When you bring a new pet home, one of the most exciting parts of the process is giving them a name because it's the final step of making them a part of your family. Sure, you can keep the moniker given by the shelter, but it's so much fun to go through a list of options and find the best one for your kitty. Black cats have some especially compelling choices that draw inspiration from their gorgeous silky coat. Below, you'll find excellent names for both male and female felines to fit any personality, whether they're independent or super cuddly. If you're looking for some unique options, check out Apollo, Galaxy, Sirius, or Noir. Or, for some names that take after your favorite snack, like, Cocoa, Cola, Mocha, or Oreo. There are 50 choices to go through, so you're sure to find the one that's perfect for your cat.
50 Names for Black Cats
When you're deciding on what to call your cat, get your friends and family involved. Have each person choose their favorites and go through them to see if everyone can agree on one name. Then, try calling your cat by each and see if they respond to any of them.
- Ace
- Apollo
- Ashes
- Bandit
- Beauty
- Boots
- Charcoal
- Chocolate
- Cocoa
- Coffee
- Cola
- Diesel
- Dusk
- Eclipse
- Ebony
- Ember
- Espresso
- Friday
- Galaxy
- Guinness
- Indigo
- Java
- Jett
- Hershey
- Knight
- Matches
- Maverick
- Midnight
- Misty
- Mocha
- Noir
- Onyx
- Oreo
- Pepper
- Pepsi
- Puma
- Raven
- Rebel
- Salem
- Satin
- Shadow
- Sirius
- Sky
- Smoky
- Spade
- Sparrow
- Storm
- Twilight
- Velvet
- Zorro
