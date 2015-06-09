50 Lovely Names to Call Your White Cat

Here are the top picks to help you get inspired!

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated August 27, 2021
Advertisement

When you go to the animal shelter to pick out a cat to adopt, you should look at a few things. Obviously, the kitty's personality is important. Some felines are mischievous, others are super sweet, many are aloof, and others are quite cuddly. You'll want to select a cat that goes well with your personality. Of course, you'll likely be interested in what your new pet looks like. There are plenty of different colors of cats, and you can't go wrong with any of them, including white kitties. Felines with white fur look angelic, even if they don't always act like it. If you've decided on one of these kitties to adopt, you'll need to give it a name that fits their pristine coat of fur. Luckily, we have plenty of options that include choices for girl cats and boy kitties.

Credit: Instants/Getty Images

Names for White Cats

There are some great names on this list, so go through it once, and jot down your favorites. Then, go through the finalists and choose the most fitting one for your new pet.

  1. Alaska
  2. Alpine
  3. Anastasia
  4. Angel
  5. Ava
  6. Blanco
  7. Blossom
  8. Boo
  9. Casper
  10. Chalky
  11. Champagne
  12. Coconut
  13. Crystal
  14. Daisy
  15. Diamond
  16. Dove
  17. Easter
  18. Everest
  19. Fairy
  20. Faith
  21. Frost
  22. Glitter
  23. Halo
  24. Igloo
  25. Ivory
  26. Lacey
  27. Lily
  28. Luna
  29. Marilyn
  30. Marshmallow
  31. Milky Way
  32. Moonlight
  33. Nova
  34. Odette
  35. Opal
  36. Pearl
  37. Riesling
  38. Ritzy
  39. Snowflake
  40. Snow White
  41. Spring
  42. Starlight
  43. Stella
  44. Sugar
  45. Tapioca
  46. Tink
  47. Twinkle
  48. Vanilla
  49. Winter
  50. Wonder

If you're adding more kitties to your family, we have plenty of names for you to go through. Make sure you check out lists of names for calico cats, orange kitties, and black and white felines.

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com