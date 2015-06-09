50 Lovely Names to Call Your White Cat

When you go to the animal shelter to pick out a cat to adopt, you should look at a few things. Obviously, the kitty's personality is important. Some felines are mischievous, others are super sweet, many are aloof, and others are quite cuddly. You'll want to select a cat that goes well with your personality. Of course, you'll likely be interested in what your new pet looks like. There are plenty of different colors of cats, and you can't go wrong with any of them, including white kitties. Felines with white fur look angelic, even if they don't always act like it. If you've decided on one of these kitties to adopt, you'll need to give it a name that fits their pristine coat of fur. Luckily, we have plenty of options that include choices for girl cats and boy kitties.