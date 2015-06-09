The Most Popular Male Cat Names of 2019 Include Lion King, Avengers Characters

Simba and Loki have made their way from the big screen onto this list. Is your cat's name among them?

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated December 18, 2019

When you're naming your cat, you need to choose a moniker that's purr-fect for your unique feline friend. Recently, Rover released 2019's top 100 names for male cats (mined from the site's own database) to give you some inspiration. The list of unique male cat names includes human-like options, such as Charlie, Max, and Jack. If you like The Lion King, you'll love the No. 7 pick on this list: Simba. Some quirkier options surfaced, too, like Oreo, Blu, and Gizmo. We pulled the top 50 names from the list to help name your newest family member. (And if you have a female cat in your house, we have a collection of names just for her, too.)

Top 50 Male Cat Names

  1. Oliver
  2. Leo
  3. Milo
  4. Charlie
  5. Max
  6. Jack
  7. Simba
  8. Loki
  9. Oscar
  10. Jasper
  11. Buddy
  12. Tiger
  13. Toby
  14. George
  15. Smokey
  16. Simon
  17. Tigger
  18. Ollie
  19. Louie
  20. Felix
  21. Dexter
  22. Shadow
  23. Finn
  24. Henry
  25. Kitty
  26. Oreo
  27. Gus
  28. Binx
  29. Winston
  30. Sam
  31. Rocky
  32. Gizmo
  33. Sammy
  34. Jax
  35. Sebastian
  36. Blu
  37. Theo
  38. Salem
  39. Chester
  40. Lucky
  41. Frankie
  42. Boots
  43. Cooper
  44. Thor
  45. Bear
  46. Romeo
  47. Teddy
  48. Bandit
  49. Ziggy
  50. Apollo
