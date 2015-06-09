50 Cute Gray Cat Names to Call Your New Pet
Your kitty's gorgeous fur can help you decide what to call them.
Whether it's your very first pet or you have a few furry friends at home, adopting a cat is always a wonderful experience. After you've chosen the new addition to your family, you're going to need to give them a name. We've rounded up 50 names that are absolutely perfect for gray cats. Yes, there are names you might typically associate with their fur color, such as Coal, Dust, and Stormy, but there are other unique options that you probably haven't considered. Some of the more interesting choices include Disco, Galaxy, and Granite. These names work for both girl kitties and boy cats, whether they're a kitten or a senior feline. There's an option here for all pets.
50 Names for Gray
There are plenty of fitting choices for gray cats on this list. Have everyone in your family choose their favorites, and then work together to pick the perfect one for your kitty.
- Alloy
- Ash
- Ashton
- Astro
- Celeste
- Cinderella
- Cloud
- Coal
- Cobalt
- Cobble
- Chrome
- Disco
- Dove
- Dusk
- Dusty
- Earl Grey
- Ember
- Galaxy
- Gandalf
- Glitter
- Granite
- Grayson
- Grigio
- Gris
- Haze
- Heron
- London
- Luna
- Mercury
- Misty
- Moonstone
- Nickel
- Nova
- Pebbles
- Platinum
- Rocky
- Sage
- Seattle
- Shadow
- Shale
- Slate
- Sparkle
- Spooky
- Sterling
- Stormy
- Sylvie
- Tinsel
- Twilight
- Twister
- Willow
If you have cats with different fur colors, or maybe you're thinking of getting one in the future, you're in luck. We have lists of names for black and white cats, orange kitties, and calico felines.
Comments