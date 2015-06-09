50 Cute Gray Cat Names to Call Your New Pet

Your kitty's gorgeous fur can help you decide what to call them.

By Caitlin Scott
Updated June 10, 2020
Whether it's your very first pet or you have a few furry friends at home, adopting a cat is always a wonderful experience. After you've chosen the new addition to your family, you're going to need to give them a name. We've rounded up 50 names that are absolutely perfect for gray cats. Yes, there are names you might typically associate with their fur color, such as Coal, Dust, and Stormy, but there are other unique options that you probably haven't considered. Some of the more interesting choices include Disco, Galaxy, and Granite. These names work for both girl kitties and boy cats, whether they're a kitten or a senior feline. There's an option here for all pets.

50 Names for Gray

There are plenty of fitting choices for gray cats on this list. Have everyone in your family choose their favorites, and then work together to pick the perfect one for your kitty.

  1. Alloy
  2. Ash
  3. Ashton
  4. Astro
  5. Celeste
  6. Cinderella
  7. Cloud
  8. Coal
  9. Cobalt
  10. Cobble
  11. Chrome
  12. Disco
  13. Dove
  14. Dusk
  15. Dusty
  16. Earl Grey
  17. Ember
  18. Galaxy
  19. Gandalf
  20. Glitter
  21. Granite
  22. Grayson
  23. Grigio
  24. Gris
  25. Haze
  26. Heron
  27. London
  28. Luna
  29. Mercury
  30. Misty
  31. Moonstone
  32. Nickel
  33. Nova
  34. Pebbles
  35. Platinum
  36. Rocky
  37. Sage
  38. Seattle
  39. Shadow
  40. Shale
  41. Slate
  42. Sparkle
  43. Spooky
  44. Sterling
  45. Stormy
  46. Sylvie
  47. Tinsel
  48. Twilight
  49. Twister
  50. Willow

If you have cats with different fur colors, or maybe you're thinking of getting one in the future, you're in luck. We have lists of names for black and white cats, orange kitties, and calico felines.

