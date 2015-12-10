Funny Cat Names for Comical Felines

So you just got a new kitten -- congrats! Now it's time to pick a name. If your new cat is super silly and knows just how to make you laugh, a clever cat name might just be the trick. Here are 50 hilarious (and punny!) cat names that are simply purrfect for funny felines.

By Caitlin Scott
December 10, 2015
  1. Bill Clawsby
  2. Bonkers
  3. Bootsie
  4. Bubba
  5. Buster
  6. Catalina
  7. Catticus
  8. Cheshire
  9. Clawdia
  10. Copy Cat
  11. Crookshanks
  12. Cuddles
  13. Empurress
  14. Feline Good
  15. Figaro
  16. Foxy Cleopatra
  17. Gizmo
  18. Jaspurr
  19. Jenipurr
  20. Jinx
  21. Kabuki
  22. Katnip
  23. Kittycat
  24. Lionel
  25. Madam Meow
  26. Meowly
  27. Mr. Bigglesworth
  28. Mufasa
  29. Pawesome
  30. Pawlina
  31. Picatso
  32. Pico de Gato
  33. Pudder
  34. Purrfect
  35. Purrkins
  36. Purrple
  37. Purru
  38. Razzmatazz
  39. Ravenclaw
  40. Santa Claws
  41. Sherlock
  42. Simba
  43. Special Agent Mittens
  44. Squirt
  45. Tabby
  46. Tempurra
  47. Twinkle Toes
  48. Whispurr
  49. Wink

