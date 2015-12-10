Funny Cat Names for Comical Felines
So you just got a new kitten -- congrats! Now it's time to pick a name. If your new cat is super silly and knows just how to make you laugh, a clever cat name might just be the trick. Here are 50 hilarious (and punny!) cat names that are simply purrfect for funny felines.
- Bill Clawsby
- Bonkers
- Bootsie
- Bubba
- Buster
- Catalina
- Catticus
- Cheshire
- Clawdia
- Copy Cat
- Crookshanks
- Cuddles
- Empurress
- Feline Good
- Figaro
- Foxy Cleopatra
- Gizmo
- Jaspurr
- Jenipurr
- Jinx
- Kabuki
- Katnip
- Kittycat
- Lionel
- Madam Meow
- Meowly
- Mr. Bigglesworth
- Mufasa
- Pawesome
- Pawlina
- Picatso
- Pico de Gato
- Pudder
- Purrfect
- Purrkins
- Purrple
- Purru
- Razzmatazz
- Ravenclaw
- Santa Claws
- Sherlock
- Simba
- Special Agent Mittens
- Squirt
- Tabby
- Tempurra
- Twinkle Toes
- Whispurr
- Wink
