Luna, Bella & Lily Top This Year's List of Most Popular Cat Names

Your kitty deserves a name as special as she is. See which names were most popular this year!

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated December 19, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that you have a new cat in the family, you have to find the perfect name for her. Recently, Rover revealed the most popular female cat names to help you out. (Don't worry; the company also shared its best names for male cats.) To whittle its list down to just 50 names, the pet-care site analyzed its database to find out what pet parents have named their furry friends in 2019. Apparently, owners prefer the same monikers for female dogs and cats. More than 15 of the top cat names—including Luna, Bella, Lucy, and Lily—were also listed as the most popular dog names for this year. We also noticed Disney character names like Nala and Jasmine were popular this year, possibly because both the live-action versions of The Lion King ($22.96, Walmart) and Aladdin ($34.99, Target) were released.  If you're ready to name your new feline, gather inspiration from this list of 50 popular names for girl cats.

Akimasa Harada/Getty Images

The Top 50 Female Cat Names

This list nods to royalty, sweet treats, nature, and more. We also noticed that nearly every name is bisyllabic!

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Lily
  4. Lucy
  5. Kitty
  6. Callie
  7. Nala
  8. Zoe
  9. Chloe
  10. Sophie
  11. Daisy
  12. Stella
  13.  Cleo
  14. Lola
  15. Gracie
  16. Mia
  17. Molly
  18. Penny
  19. Willow
  20. Olive
  21. Kiki
  22. Pepper
  23. Princess
  24. Rosie
  25. Ellie
  26. Maggie
  27. Coco
  28. Piper
  29. Lulu
  30. Sadie
  31. Izzy
  32. Ginger
  33. Abby
  34. Sasha
  35. Pumpkin
  36. Ruby
  37. Shadow
  38. Phoebe
  39. Millie
  40. Roxy
  41. Minnie
  42. Baby
  43. Fiona
  44. Jasmine
  45. Penelope
  46. Sassy
  47. Charlie
  48. Oreo
  49. Mittens
  50. Boo
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com