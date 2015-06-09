Luna, Bella & Lily Top This Year's List of Most Popular Cat Names

Now that you have a new cat in the family, you have to find the perfect name for her. Recently, Rover revealed the most popular female cat names to help you out. (Don't worry; the company also shared its best names for male cats.) To whittle its list down to just 50 names, the pet-care site analyzed its database to find out what pet parents have named their furry friends in 2019. Apparently, owners prefer the same monikers for female dogs and cats. More than 15 of the top cat names—including Luna, Bella, Lucy, and Lily—were also listed as the most popular dog names for this year. We also noticed Disney character names like Nala and Jasmine were popular this year, possibly because both the live-action versions of The Lion King ($22.96, Walmart) and Aladdin ($34.99, Target) were released. If you're ready to name your new feline, gather inspiration from this list of 50 popular names for girl cats.

Image zoom Akimasa Harada/Getty Images

The Top 50 Female Cat Names

This list nods to royalty, sweet treats, nature, and more. We also noticed that nearly every name is bisyllabic!