50 Fun and Unique Cat Names that Start with the Letter "S"

Find your kitty's purr-fect name with this list.

By Jennifer Aldrich
Updated January 22, 2020

Bringing a new pet into the family is an exciting time. After you've purchased basic cat supplies and made your house a home for your pet, you need to decide on a name—but it shouldn't be any old moniker. It should fit your cat's personality and also be something you don't mind saying all the time. So, why choose a name that starts with an "s"? Well, there are a variety of options you might not have thought of before.

A few of these names are inspired by our favorite adult beverages—Sangria, Schnapps, and Scotch, to name a few. A foodie cat name like Sage, Sherbert, S'mores, or Sugar might also speak to you. Pop-culture fans and movie buffs may go for a celebrity name like Selena, Serena, Sinatra, Stallone, or Sylvester. And if none of those are quite right for your feline, don't worry. We found 50 cat names that start with an "s" for you to consider. Some of them are classic, some of them nod to tasty treats, and some are so popular they're in Rover's top cat names of the past year. These options fit for a feline of any age, whether they're a newborn kitten, a senior cat, or somewhere in between.

Cat Names That Start With an S

Give your kitty some spunk with one of these names (in fact, "Spunk" is on this list). If you're having trouble deciding, read through each one out loud to see how you like it.

  1. Sabrina
  2. Sadie
  3. Sage
  4. Salem
  5. Sammy
  6. Sangria
  7. Santana
  8. Sasha
  9. Sassy
  10. Scamp
  11. Scarlett
  12. Schnapps
  13. Scooter
  14. Scotch
  15. Scotty
  16. Selena
  17. Serena
  18. Shadow
  19. Sherbet
  20. Shiloh
  21. Simba
  22. Simon
  23. Sinatra
  24. Sinbad
  25. Skylar
  26. Smokey
  27. S'mores
  28. Snowball
  29. Sonny
  30. Sorbet
  31. Sox
  32. Sparkles
  33. Spencer
  34. Sphinx
  35. Sprinkles
  36. Spunky
  37. Stella
  38. Stallone
  39. Sterling
  40. Stevie
  41. Storm
  42. Sugar
  43. Suki
  44. Sultan
  45. Sundance
  46. Sunkist
  47. Sunny
  48. Sydney
  49. Sylvester
  50. Sylvie
