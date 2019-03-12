50 Creative Calico Cat Names
Having a hard time finding a fitting name for your multicolored feline? Take a look at our comprehensive list of appropriate names for your calico.
It's no secret that calico kittens have gorgeous fur. The term "calico" refers to just that: the unique tri-color pattern of the cat's coat that occurs among domestic cats. With three fun colors in the mix, there are tons of great cat names that capture the essence of your kitty's multicolor coat. Here are 50 of the most creative calico cat names!
- Amber
- Amaretto
- Autumn
- Butterscotch
- Callie
- Calypso
- Camo
- Casanova
- Chili
- Clash
- Clementine
- Cleopatra
- Confetti
- Eve
- Fall
- Felicity
- Felix
- Ginger
- Gizmo
- Hallie
- Harmony
- Julius
- Lucky
- Marble
- Matisse
- Monarch
- Mosaic
- Motley
- Mozart
- Myriad
- October
- Oriole
- Oscar
- Patches
- Peaches
- Penelope
- Penny
- Picasso
- Pixel
- Priscilla
- Pumpkin
- Reese
- September
- Sherbet
- Snickers
- Sookie
- Spice
- Taffy
- Texas
- Tortie
