50 Creative Calico Cat Names

Having a hard time finding a fitting name for your multicolored feline? Take a look at our comprehensive list of appropriate names for your calico.

By Caitlin Scott
Updated November 25, 2019

It's no secret that calico kittens have gorgeous fur. The term "calico" refers to just that: the unique tri-color pattern of the cat's coat that occurs among domestic cats. With three fun colors in the mix, there are tons of great cat names that capture the essence of your kitty's multicolor coat. Here are 50 of the most creative calico cat names!

  1. Amber
  2. Amaretto
  3. Autumn
  4. Butterscotch
  5. Callie
  6. Calypso
  7. Camo
  8. Casanova
  9. Chili
  10. Clash
  11. Clementine
  12. Cleopatra
  13. Confetti
  14. Eve
  15. Fall
  16. Felicity
  17. Felix
  18. Ginger
  19. Gizmo
  20. Hallie
  21. Harmony
  22. Julius
  23. Lucky
  24. Marble
  25. Matisse
  26. Monarch
  27. Mosaic
  28. Motley
  29. Mozart
  30. Myriad
  31. October
  32. Oriole
  33. Oscar
  34. Patches
  35. Peaches
  36. Penelope
  37. Penny
  38. Picasso
  39. Pixel
  40. Priscilla
  41. Pumpkin
  42. Reese
  43. September
  44. Sherbet
  45. Snickers
  46. Sookie
  47. Spice
  48. Taffy
  49. Texas
  50. Tortie
