12 Exotic Cat Breeds That Are Adorable and Unique

Purebred cats come in many sizes, shapes, and colors. If you're adopting from the shelter, they don't always know exactly what your pet's lineage is, but sometimes they can guess. (Or, you could go to a reputable breeder and buy directly from them.) Whether you're interested in getting a new cat or just like to look at cute photos of cats, you're in the right place. This is a list of exotic cat breeds. They're all gorgeous, unique, and just might just be your next pet. Here are 12 cat breeds and everything you need to know about them.