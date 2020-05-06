Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Owning a cat can be a wonderful experience. Your furry friend makes for a loving companion that will be there to comfort you and make you smile for many years to come. Because you love your feline as if they're part of the family, they deserve to feel that way. Which is why you should spoil them with their very own cat couch.

We searched through hundreds of options to find six different couches that all come with plush fabrics for comfort and sturdy frames that will last for many cat naps to come. They come in a variety of styles, materials, and colors to suit every pet owner's preferences. (One version is even a hammock that makes for an especially fun style, and another is built for the outdoors so they can enjoy the lovely weather.)

As a bonus, many of these couches are solid enough to hold dogs, too, so all your pets can unwind in them. (However, it might be difficult convincing your cat and your dog to share.) Whether you just adopted your pet, or you've had them for years, cats and kittens of all ages will love hanging out in these loungers. Once your kitty lies down in one of these cat beds, they'll want to relax all day long.