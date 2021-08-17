ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Review | 2021
Purchasing a pet insurance policy from a provider like ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can provide peace of mind and get your pet the medical attention it needs during an emergency—not to mention prevent you from paying for expensive vet bills out of pocket.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is one of the best pet insurance companies available and offers comprehensive policy coverage and helpful resources for pet owners. Keep reading to learn about this provider's coverage details, policy pricing, and customer service, and determine if it's the right pet insurance provider for you and your pet. When you're ready to sign up for a policy, request a free quote from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance through this simple online form.
Pros and Cons of ASPCA Pet Health Insurance
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
✔ Doesn't deny coverage based on your pet's age
|
✘ Has a 14-day waiting period for accidents, which is longer than some competitors
|
✔ Offers basic preventative care coverage for under $10 per month
|
✘ Doesn't feature a customer service chat on its website
|
✔ Covers treatments related to behavioral issues, such as anxiety or excessive licking
|
✘ Doesn't offer an annual coverage limit option beyond $10,000
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cost
Although many competitors have lower monthly premiums, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance's coverage is slightly more comprehensive than other providers, so it might be worth it for pet owners who have a bigger budget and want extensive coverage for their pet.
To lower your premium with ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, you can customize the following:
- Annual limit: This is the total amount the provider will cover in a year.
- Reimbursement percentage: The reimbursement percentage, also known as a reimbursement rate, is the percentage for which you receive reimbursement for your vet bills.
- Deductible: This is the amount you have to pay during a claim before the coverage kicks in.
Here are the options you can choose to customize your policy and premium:
- Annual limits: $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, or $10,000
- Reimbursement percentages: 70%, 80%, or 90%
- Deductible options: $100, $250, or $500
Below are some sample quotes we received for four-year-old male dogs and cats of various breeds located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Since pricing is based on your pet's age, breed, gender, location, and medical history, we recommend getting a free quote on ASPCA's website to compare policy prices.
|
Animal
|
Mixed Dog
|
Golden Retriever
|
Beagle
|
Mixed Cat
|
Domestic Short-haired Cat
|
Maine Coone
|
Plan
|
Complete Coverage
|
Complete Coverage
|
Complete Coverage
|
Complete Coverage
|
Complete Coverage
|
Complete Coverage
|
Reimbursement rate
|
90%
|
80%
|
70%
|
90%
|
80%
|
70%
|
Deductible
|
$500
|
$250
|
$500
|
$500
|
$100
|
$250
|
Annual limit
|
$3,000
|
$4,000
|
$7,000
|
$3,000
|
$10,000
|
$5,000
|
Monthly premium
|
$35
|
$60
|
$44
|
$19
|
$48
|
$33
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance also offers a 10% discount for each additional pet's policy, which can be valuable for people with multiple pets.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Background & State Availability
Founded in 2006, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance was created by Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, who partnered with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in 2006 to administer pet insurance policies underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is currently available in all 50 states.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance scored an 88 out of 100 in our review and performed exceptionally well for its policy coverage and plan customization. In addition to its customizable plans and comprehensive coverage, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance has some of the best online resources for pet parents, including guides on common breeds and their health issues as well as a mobile app that helps you find local vets and connect with the ASPCA Poison Control Center during emergencies.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Coverage
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers the Complete Coverage plan, which includes coverage for accidents, illnesses, dental diseases, behavioral issues, and hereditary conditions up to the annual limit you choose.
Here are a few treatments and conditions that a policy covers:
- Alternative therapy when performed by a veterinarian
- End-of-life expenses
- Intravenous (IV) fluids and medications
- MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays
- Poison control consultation fees
- Prescription pet food to treat a covered condition
- Tooth extractions
- Stem cell therapy
- Surgery and hospitalization
- Cancer treatments
- Treatment for behavioral problems if performed by a veterinarian
- Microchip implantation by a veterinarian
- Hereditary or congenital conditions, including hip dysplasia
ASPCA also offers optional preventative care coverage to promote your pet's overall health. The chart below shows the treatments covered under the Basic and Prime options, the annual limits for each optional coverage plan, and how much treatments cost under each plan.*
|
Service
|
Basic
|
Prime
|
Dental cleaning
|
$100
|
$150 (includes neutering)
|
Wellness exam
|
$50
|
$50
|
Deworming
|
$50
|
$50
|
DHLPP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Parainfluenza, and Parvovirus) vaccine
|
$20
|
$25
|
Rabies or Lyme vaccine
|
$20
|
$25
|
Fecal test
|
$20
|
$25
|
Heartworm test
|
$20
|
$25
|
Health certificate
|
✘
|
$25
|
Flea/Heartworm prevention
|
✘
|
$25
|
Bordetella vaccine
|
✘
|
$25
|
Blood test
|
✘
|
$25
|
Urinalysis
|
✘
|
$25
|
Total annual benefit
|
$250
|
$450
|
Monthly premium
|
$10
|
$25
*We received pricing information for the optional coverage items when requesting a quote from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance. Treatment pricing is accurate as of July 27, 2021.
Exclusions and Limitations
While ASPCA Pet Health Insurance provides comprehensive coverage, it does have a few exclusions. The company's policies don't cover any pre-existing conditions that your pet may have before the policy start date or during the 14-day waiting period, which is how long you have to wait after signing up for your policy before coverage begins.
According to a sample policy from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, a pre-existing condition is defined as an "illness, disease, injury, or change to your pet's health that first occurs or shows symptoms before coverage is effective or during a waiting period. This includes conditions that are related to, secondary, or resultant from a pre-existing condition."
Here are a few more exclusions listed in the sample policy:
- Anal sac (gland) expression
- Breeding
- Cosmetic and elective procedures
- Dental cleanings, unless required to treat a covered condition
- Boarding
- Grooming or grooming supplies
- Funeral services
- Experimental treatments or medications
- Organ or heart valve transplants
- Training or training devices
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Customer Service
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance's customer service team can be reached via phone or email between Monday and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. To file a claim, you can call the customer service number at 866-204-6764 or submit a claim through the provider's account management tool on the website or mobile app.
Claims must be submitted within 270 days of the date of service. According to a few reviews from existing customers on Trustpilot, claims are typically processed quickly as long as all of the necessary information, including a copy of the invoice and a filled-out claim form, is provided during the claim. ASPCA also provides direct deposit as an option for fast reimbursement.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance doesn't have a rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but its underwriter and partner company, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, has an accreditation and A+ rating from the BBB.*
Below are some reviews from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance customers on Trustpilot:
Overall, the customer reviews for ASPCA Pet Health Insurance are positive, with satisfied customers raving about the company's responsive customer service team, fast claims, and easy billing process. Some customers have complained about denied claims and long wait times on claims, but many of the negative reviews on Trustpilot feature responses from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance that help address the customers' issues.
*BBB rating is accurate as of July 27, 2021.
Verdict and Recommendation
Although ASPCA Pet Health Insurance's policies are slightly more expensive than other top pet insurance providers, such as Lemonade and Embrace, the company offers impressive policy coverage that covers some procedures and treatments, such as microchipping and prescription diet foods, that are not provided by many competitors. The company also stands out for its valuable online resources for pet parents who want to learn how to maintain their pet's health and manage their insurance policy. Get a free quote from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance by entering your pet's age, breed, and location into this easy online form.
Alternative Pet Insurance Companies
|
Key information:
|
ASPCA
|
Lemonade
|
Embrace
|
Our score
|
88
|
94
|
93.5
|
Mobile app
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
24/7 vet helpline
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Wellness plan
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Waiting period
|
14 days for all conditions
|
14 days for accidents; 2 days for illnesses
|
14 days for accidents; 2 days for illnesses
|
BBB rating
|
N/A
|
C
|
A+
|
Sample premium*
|
$35
|
$14
|
$23
|
Get a free online quote
*Based on a sample quote for a four-year-old, mixed-breed, medium-sized male dog located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Pet Insurance Rating Methodology
Before choosing a pet insurance provider to protect the health of your furry companion, consider factors such as policy coverage, plan customization, and customer experience. To save our readers' time, we spent hours researching pet insurance companies and rated each company's overall performance on a variety of metrics.
Here's a breakdown of each review factor and how much we weighted them:
|
Factor
|
Points
|
Description
|
Policy coverage
|
25
|
We scored providers on the total coverage they offer with each policy in addition to their annual coverage limits, treatments, procedures, conditions, and the types of coverage plans available.
|
Monthly premiums
|
20
|
We scored companies on their pricing for both dogs and cats, with the most affordable companies receiving the most points in this category.
|
Plan customization
|
15
|
We scored companies based on how many options they provide to customers to help them customize their plans and premiums. Companies with more deductibles, reimbursement rates, annual limits, and add-on options scored higher than those with fewer options.
|
Trustworthiness
|
15
|
We rated each company's trustworthiness based on their ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), years of experience, and available money-back guarantees.
|
Customer experience
|
10
|
This factor is scored based on the resources provided by each pet insurance company. Providers that offer a mobile app, 24/7 vet helpline, customer chat service, an online portal for claims and account management, and an easy online quote tool received more points than providers without these resources.
|
Waiting period
|
10
|
Each company has a dedicated waiting period for accidents, illnesses, and orthopedic conditions that starts when you sign up for your policy. Companies with shorter waiting periods scored higher in this category since they provide faster service than companies with long waiting periods.
|
Eligibility
|
5
|
We scored companies on each eligible species they cover, such as dogs, cats, and exotic animals, and awarded points to companies that didn't have an age limit on pets.
Our research process involves an analysis of each company's policies, including the following:
- Reviewing the fine print in each contract
- Reading more than 100 customer reviews for each provider to learn about common praises and complaints from existing customers
- Requesting a quote from each company to compare monthly premiums for various species and breeds of pets
- Simulating the customer experience, including the initial website visit, sign-up, and claims filing
- Diving into the history of each company to learn about its reputation and experience
Frequently Asked Questions About ASPCA Pet Health Insurance
What are the benefits of ASPCA Pet Health Insurance?
Vet bills can put a serious dent in your wallet, with many emergencies costing over $1,000. ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can help guarantee your pet gets the medical attention it needs and prevent you from paying for expensive vet bills out of pocket. It also provides coverage for procedures that aren't typically covered by competitors, such as microchip implantation and behavioral treatments.
Is ASPCA Pet Health Insurance worth it?
If you're looking for a pet insurance provider that has a mobile app and a variety of educational online resources for pet parents, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance may be a good option. The company is also a good choice for pet owners who want coverage for microchipping and behavioral treatments since this coverage isn't typically provided by other pet insurance companies.
Is ASPCA Pet Health Insurance related to the ASPCA non-profit organization?
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance isn't related to the ASPCA non-profit organization—it simply pays royalties to ASPCA to use its name and logo.