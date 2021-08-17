Factor Points Description

Policy coverage 25 We scored providers on the total coverage they offer with each policy in addition to their annual coverage limits, treatments, procedures, conditions, and the types of coverage plans available.

Monthly premiums 20 We scored companies on their pricing for both dogs and cats, with the most affordable companies receiving the most points in this category.

Plan customization 15 We scored companies based on how many options they provide to customers to help them customize their plans and premiums. Companies with more deductibles, reimbursement rates, annual limits, and add-on options scored higher than those with fewer options.

Trustworthiness 15 We rated each company's trustworthiness based on their ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), years of experience, and available money-back guarantees.

Customer experience 10 This factor is scored based on the resources provided by each pet insurance company. Providers that offer a mobile app, 24/7 vet helpline, customer chat service, an online portal for claims and account management, and an easy online quote tool received more points than providers without these resources.

Waiting period 10 Each company has a dedicated waiting period for accidents, illnesses, and orthopedic conditions that starts when you sign up for your policy. Companies with shorter waiting periods scored higher in this category since they provide faster service than companies with long waiting periods.