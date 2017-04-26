Everything a Miniature Schnauzer Owner Should Know About Their Dog

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Do you already own a miniature schnauzer? Are you considering adopting a new pet? Maybe you want to learn a bit about them? Well, whatever you're doing, you've made a great choice. According to the American Kennel Club, miniature schnauzers are a great dog breed. Miniature schnauzers were initially bred from standard schnauzers, which are larger cousins of the minis. The short, stocky dogs are part of the terrier group and are the most popular out of the three schnauzer breeds. (The third being the giant schnauzer.) They're excellent family dogs, especially because they have a longer life expectancy. Here's everything you need to know about your future pup (or maybe about the one you already own.) Oh, and if you need some fitting names for your new pet, we have plenty of options.

Image zoom Jody Trappe Photography/Getty Images

Miniature Schnauzer Temperament

Miniature schnauzers have a friendly, obedient, and smart personality. One of the best parts about the breed is they do well in almost any living situation. They'll be content in a smaller apartment but also enjoy running around a big backyard. Miniature schnauzers need some exercise, so if you live in a smaller space, make sure you go for daily walks. (On a leash, of course.)

Miniature Schnauzer Training

Miniature schnauzers are smart and easily trainable. They also crave human companionship, which makes them obedient to commands. Miniature schnauzers should be properly trained from a young age to correct any potential future behavior issues, including excessive barking.

Miniature Schnauzer Care and Grooming

Miniature schnauzers have a double coat; the topcoat is hard and wiry, and the bottom coat is soft. You should brush your dog’s coat weekly and have it groomed by a professional every five to eight weeks. Teeth should be regularly brushed with a dog-specific toothpaste, like Sentry Petrodex Veterinary Strength Enzymatic Toothpaste ($11, Chewy).

Miniature Schnauzer Health

Miniature schnauzers are generally a healthy breed with a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years. However, as with all purebreds, there may be some health problems, such as eye and skin problems. These issues can be minimized by working with a responsible breeder who knows the breed's specific health concerns and diseases.

Miniature Schnauzer Food