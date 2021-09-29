Now that you have all the supplies, it's time to get your pup ready. First, Choczynski Johnson recommends storing treats and the trimmers in the same drawer so that your pup will have a positive association with the clippers. Michelle Burch, D.V.M., a veterinarian with Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, says to desensitize your dog to the feeling of getting their paws touched and the actual equipment. To do this, simply touch your pup's paws and toes, and reward them with treats. When it comes to the clippers, show your pet how the tool works by trimming a vegetable. (Again, reward them with a treat.) If you're using electric clippers, turn on the tool without doing any grinding so that your pet will get used to the noise. (And don't forget to keep rewarding your brave and patient pet!) Finally, once your pup is comfortable, you're ready to get clipping.