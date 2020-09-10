The Best 50 Bird Names That Are Perfect for Your New Pet

Need help deciding what to call your winged companion? Let this list help you decide.

By Jennifer Aldrich
September 10, 2020
No matter which type of pet you're getting, it's always an exciting time for everyone involved. Yes, oftentimes, the four-legged friends, including cats and of course, dogs, are more popular in American households. But those aren't the only animals that make a loving companion. Birds also make excellent pets. There are many different types to choose from, including parakeets, cockatiels, parrots, lovebirds, macaws, and many more. (All are great choices, by the way.) And if you decide to add one to your family, you're going to need to give it a name. Whether this is your first winged pet, or maybe you've owned a few in the past, you should give it a moniker that's unique to its personality. As a former parakeet owner myself, I can assure you that even if they're the same breed, two different birds can have very different mannerisms. To help you decide on the best thing to call your new pet, we've come up with a list of the 50 best bird names. There are options for winged creatures of various personalities, so you're sure to find the perfect one for you and them.

Lusyaya/Getty Images

Bird Names

You've set up the cage, you've picked out the toys, you've brought your bird home, and now it's time to give them a name. Here are plenty of choices to go over. If you're overwhelmed and not sure where to start, take this list and write down all of the ones you're considering. Then, narrow down your favorites until you land on the final one.

  1. Amber
  2. Becky
  3. Bella
  4. Billie
  5. Birdie
  6. Blue
  7. Charlie
  8. Cleo
  9. Coco
  10. Crimson
  11. Daffy
  12. Dahlia
  13. Daisy
  14. Diva
  15. Eddie
  16. Fawkes
  17. George
  18. Hedwig
  19. Henry
  20. Iago
  21. Indigo
  22. Jett
  23. Jewel
  24. Kevin
  25. Kiwi
  26. Leo
  27. Louie
  28. Lucky
  29. Mango
  30. Mitu
  31. Mojo
  32. Nigel
  33. Paulie
  34. Phoenix
  35. Rio
  36. Roxy
  37. Ruby
  38. Sammy
  39. Scuttle
  40. Shadow
  41. Sky
  42. Spark
  43. Sterling
  44. Sunny
  45. Tiki
  46. Tweety
  47. Woodstock
  48. Zazu
  49. Ziggy
  50. Zoe

Are you still having trouble deciding? Let your pet help! Call out each option you like out to your bird, and see if they chirp back. The one with the best response is their new name.

