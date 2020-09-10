The Best 50 Bird Names That Are Perfect for Your New Pet

No matter which type of pet you're getting, it's always an exciting time for everyone involved. Yes, oftentimes, the four-legged friends, including cats and of course, dogs, are more popular in American households. But those aren't the only animals that make a loving companion. Birds also make excellent pets. There are many different types to choose from, including parakeets, cockatiels, parrots, lovebirds, macaws, and many more. (All are great choices, by the way.) And if you decide to add one to your family, you're going to need to give it a name. Whether this is your first winged pet, or maybe you've owned a few in the past, you should give it a moniker that's unique to its personality. As a former parakeet owner myself, I can assure you that even if they're the same breed, two different birds can have very different mannerisms. To help you decide on the best thing to call your new pet, we've come up with a list of the 50 best bird names. There are options for winged creatures of various personalities, so you're sure to find the perfect one for you and them.