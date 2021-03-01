An Orthopedic Dog Bed Is a Must-Have Accessory to Keep Your Pup Healthy

With a 3-inch memory foam pad that molds to your dog’s body, Bedsure’s orthopedic dog bed is a supportive and plush surface that’s best for large breeds suffering from joint pain or wounds on their elbows or bony parts. It has a flat surface that’s easy for senior dogs to hop on to, and its rectangular shape is an easy fit for most pet crates. Plus, Bedsure’s dog bed is entirely waterproof, with a removable outer lining that can be tossed in the washer to clean, as well as a full-coverage inner lining to protect the foam.

In Amazon’s review section, shoppers have noted how great Bedsure’s large memory foam orthopedic dog bed is for breeds like German Shepherds. Many raved about how well the memory foam holds up against heavy dogs (like one reviewer’s 90-pound Goldendoodle). “He fits on it comfortably, with no room to spare,” writes the shopper. “It's hard to find a dog bed that doesn't flatten out to the point of being useless. You can feel the hard floor through every dog bed I've ever bought, except this one.”

Buy It: Bedsure Large Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed (from $40, Amazon)