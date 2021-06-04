The 15 Most Dog-Friendly Cities in the U.S. to Consider for Your Next Move
Rover and Zillow analyzed pet ownership data as well as rentals and for-sale listings data to come up with the list.
A big move usually happens for one of a few reasons: you accepted a new job, you want to be closer to family and friends, or maybe you're finally ready to retire. But for a handful of Americans, there is another motivation for heading to a new home, and that reason is their dog. According to a recent survey by Rover and Zillow, a whopping 62% of dog owners said they'd consider moving to or renting a new place that's better suited for their pup. But where are the best places for your furry friend? Well, the company's analyzed those survey results and other data to reveal the top dog-friendly cities of the year.
To come up with the list, the companies looked at Zillow rentals and for-sale listings, Rover's April 2021 report of new dog accounts from millions of profiles on its site, and a survey completed by 1,000 U.S. dog owners in the same month. And, only cities with a population of at least 200,000 reported by the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau were taken into consideration. Here are the best places to raise your pup.
The 15 Best Up and Dog-Friendly Cities
- Denver, CO
- Orlando, FL
- Anaheim, CA
- Charlotte, NC
- Birmingham, AL
- Atlanta, GA
- Boston, MA
- Glendale, AZ
- New Orleans, LA
- Tampa, FL
- Fayetteville, NC
- Fort Wort, TX
- Miami, FL
- Nashville, TN
- Saint Petersberg, FL
According to the news release, Denver takes home the top spot thanks to the rising number of new Rover accounts created from the area, its high number of dog parks, pup-friendly restaurants and breweries, and speciality canine bakeries. Orlando receives second place for its rise in Rover accounts, parks, and the city's high number of dog-friendly features in its Zillow listings. (Some of those characteristics include, a fenced-in yard and a private outdoor space.)
If your hometown isn't on the list, you certainly don't have to pack up all of your family's belongings and move to a place that is. As long as your pup is happy and healthy, they're in a great space. But if you are considering a move in the future, one of these city's might be a good option for your pet.
Comments