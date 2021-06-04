The 15 Most Dog-Friendly Cities in the U.S. to Consider for Your Next Move

A big move usually happens for one of a few reasons: you accepted a new job, you want to be closer to family and friends, or maybe you're finally ready to retire. But for a handful of Americans, there is another motivation for heading to a new home, and that reason is their dog. According to a recent survey by Rover and Zillow, a whopping 62% of dog owners said they'd consider moving to or renting a new place that's better suited for their pup. But where are the best places for your furry friend? Well, the company's analyzed those survey results and other data to reveal the top dog-friendly cities of the year.