3 Tips to Help Your Dog Learn Basic Commands, According to a Pro

Adding a new pet to the family is exciting, but it also means taking on big responsibilities. No matter which breed you decide is best for your family; you'll need to train them properly. "Always teach the basic commands and obedience to your dog," says Gail Miller Bisher, a handler, trainer, and judge, and the resident expert for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Although teaching your pet, especially if they're a puppy, the basic commands such as sit, stay, come, down, and walk, can sound difficult, it's actually not too daunting of a task. (Even if you're not a pro.) "Dogs really want to learn," Miller Bisher explains. "Most dogs really take to training. It gives them something to think about." Plus, most dogs know that obedience will please their owners, and your pup will want to make you happy, she adds.