After a super cold, very snowy, and seemingly endless winter (in part due to the pandemic), it is finally spring. And after being cooped up inside for weeks, it's time to get out and enjoy the gorgeous weather and longer days. For pet owners, your furry friend is also excited to go on outdoor adventures, but before you take your pup for a long walk, you'll want to ensure they have a secure, reliable dog harness. There are a few reasons why your canine should wear a harness instead of a collar, according to the American Kennel Club, including better control, comfort, and security. (And harnesses are great for puppies and senior dogs.) Whether you need a new harness or are looking to buy your first one, right now, you can get the top-rated BARKBAY No-Pull Dog Harness on sale at Amazon.
Buy It: BARKBAY No-Pull Dog Harness (from $19, Amazon)
The lightweight harness features nylon and anti-chafe padding to keep your pup comfortable. It comes in 20 colors and four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large, to fit dogs of all shapes and sizes. And if you like to go on walks or runs in the evening (safely, of course), you'll be a fan of the reflective accents on the harness. It also has two metal leash attachment points as well as a handle on top.
More than 7,000 dog owners have given the harness rave reviews. One 5-star buyer writes that they used to "dread" walks before they purchased the harness. "My husband and I were amazed when we stepped outside with [our dogs]. There has been NO pulling. I am still marveling at how effective, at what a huge change this is for us. So I heartily, enthusiastically recommend your harnesses to others. We actually really enjoy our walks now."
Another pleased owner also gives the harness a perfect rating as it secures their puppy who's a "master of escaping harnesses." "The first thing he did when I took him outside was to pull and attempt to get out of the harness. All of his tricky moves did not work. I cannot recommend this harness enough."
To make your walks even better for you and your pet, make sure you add this no-pull harness to you cart.